Microsoft Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity. Woot now has amazing deals on Surface Duo AT&T models.

The discount service is offering the Surface Duo 128GB AT&T for just $549 and the Surface Duo 256GB AT&T model is available for just $619.

Surface Duo highlights:

Room to focus with two screens. Open and view two apps at once or span one across both screens.

Flexibility to do more. Choose your mode for the task at hand and tackle to-dos with dual-screen enhanced apps.

Original design, created by surface. Thin, light, and versatile design does what you want it to, with revolutionary 360° hinge and dual pixelsense fusion displays.

Screen Size: 8.1 inches

Operating system: Android 10.0

The full specs include:

Screen Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB Network 4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM Operating System Android 10 Size/Weight 145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g Battery 3577mAh Camera 11MP, f/2.0

You can find the deals at Woot here.