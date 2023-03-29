Deal Alert: massive discount on Google Pixel 6a smartphone!

Nobody knows when Google will launch the Pixel 7a smartphone, but chances are high it will be available for people to buy in the next few months. While the Pixel 7a will likely come with the latest hardware, as required for a budget category phone, its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, will likely be nearly as good as the alleged Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 6a can be a better choice for lots of users, as it provides better value for how much it costs. And thanks to the latest Amazon discount, the Pixel 6a is 36% off, which means it now costs only $289.00. This is $160 cheaper than the original $449.00 pricing. The previous low of the Pixel 6a price was $299.

According to the Pixel 6a product page, only 10 Pixel 6a models are left in stock, so you better be quick in buying it if you want the discount.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6a SPECIFICATIONS

Google Pixel 6a features a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single-centered punch-hole camera. The 6a is also expected to have dual rear cameras and a single LED flash. The Google Pixel 6a has a dual rear camera setup consisting of 12.2 MP wide and 12 MP Ultrawide cameras. It also has a single selfie camera of 8 MP, f/2.0. For computational power, the 6a will use the Google Tensor chip based on the 5nm process.

It is equipped with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and 6GB RAM. The phone is powered by Li-Po 4410 mAh battery, with support for up to 18W fast charging. Other features include a USB Type-C and an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, and barometer.

You can buy the Google Pixel 6a smartphone at a discounted price here from Amazon.