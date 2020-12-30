Deal Alert: Logitech C920x Pro HD Webcam now available for $69.99

Due to the current WFH situation around the world, it has been extremely difficult to find good webcams in stock online. The Logitech C920 series webcam is one of the most popular models. Surprisingly, the Logitech C920x Pro HD webcam is now available on Amazon for $69.99. If you order it today, you will get it by the end of Jan 2021.

Logitech C920x Pro features:

Full HD 1080p video calling and recording at 30 fps – You’ll make a strong impression when it counts with crisp, clearly detailed and vibrantly colored video.

Stereo audio with dual mics – Capture natural sound on calls and recorded videos.

Advanced capture software – Create and share video content easily with Logitech Capture.

HD lighting adjustment and autofocus – The C920x automatically fine-tunes to the lighting conditions to produce bright, razor-sharp images even if you’re in a low-light setting.

XSplit VCam – Remove, replace and blur your background without a Green Screen.

3-month XSplit VCam license

Find the deal here at Amazon.