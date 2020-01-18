Deal Alert: Get 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription for just $1

Following the success of Xbox Game Pass service for Xbox One, Microsoft last year announced the Xbox Game Pass for PC service that allows you to enjoy unlimited access to 100+ high-quality PC games from over 75 content partners on Windows 10. With this service, you’ll always have some new game to play with games added all the time. In addition, all Xbox Game Studios titles will be available for you to play when they premiere and you can enjoy some exclusive member discounts and deals.

Microsoft recently announced a great deal that will attract more consumers to this new service. You can get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for just $1. After 3 months, you need to pay $14.99/quarterly to continue with the service.

The Xbox Game Pass for PC is currently available in the following markets:

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Rep, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, UK, US

You can get started with Xbox Game Pass for PC here.