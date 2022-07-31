Samsung Galaxy S21 5G was one of the best Android phones released last year. It’s more than a year old, but it’s still a great phone, and more importantly, you can get it at a much lower price at Amazon.

The base variant of the Galaxy S21 5G (Renewed) with 128GB storage is now available at $389 on Amazon. This is $159 less than $548 (original price). The price for a mid-range Android phone ranges between $300 and $400, so technically, you are getting a flagship Galaxy S21 but paying much less than what a flagship phone would cost. However, the only thing that might bother you is that it’s not exactly a new product; it’s a renewed S21 5G! But if you are interested in buying it despite that, you can check out the specifications to learn more about what is inside the phone.

Galaxy S21 5G specifications

6.2″, 1080 x 2400 pixels, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300nits, 4000mAh Battery

128GB ROM, 8GB RAM, No SD Card Slot, Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm), Octa-Core, Adreno 660

Rear Camera: 64MP, f/2.0 + 12MP, f/1.8 + 12MP, f/2.2, Front Camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, Android 11, One UI 3.1. Comes w/ 15W Fast Wireless Charger and 25W charging cube.

As per Amazon, you need to know the following about the pre-owned Galaxy S21 5G.

It has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon-qualified vendors.

The screen and body show no signs of cosmetic damage visible from 12 inches away.

It will have a battery that exceeds 80% capacity relative to new.

It is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90-days of receipt if it does not work as expected.

You can buy the Galaxy S21 5G (Renewed) at a discounted price here from Amazon.