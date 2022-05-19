Portability is now one of the main attractions among devices. This gives us the smartphones we can put in our pockets and tablets in our bags. However, while portability makes it possible to store these devices easily, it translates to smaller viewing screens to watch your favorite video clips. Here is a palm-sized solution for that: the FATORK Mini DLP Projector. What’s more, it is now on sale on Amazon, saving you up to $370!
Specifications:
Projection Screen: 10 – 114 inches
Projection Distance: 1.64 – 9.85 feet
Automatic Keystone Correction: ± 40 °
Aspect Ratio: 4:3 / 16:9
Max Support Resolution: 1920 x 1080 P
Display Technology: DLP
Light Source: LED
Lamp Life: 30,000 hours
- FATORK Mini DLP Projector is your ultimate portable viewing buddy, thanks to its small size, allowing easy transportation and carrying wherever you go. Nonetheless, its built-in rechargeable 7000 mAH battery can last up to 2.5 hours on a single charge for videos and up to 6 hours for audio.
- Despite its miniature size, the FATORK Mini DLP Projector can project up to a 114″ viewing screen (projection distance of 1.64 to 9.85 feet) using its bright 150 ANSI lumen light. It also has an automatic vertical ±40° keystone correction, making the projector setup more convenient for you.
- It is a WiFi projector that supports 2.4G/5G for a real-time, low-latency experience. It also supports different wired connections, such as HDMI and USB. It is also compatible with smartphones, iPads, laptops, TV boxes, DVD players, game consoles, and USB drives.
- Accepts different mounting styles, like tripod mount, table mount, and ceiling mount.
- The projector comes with a built-in speaker, but it also supports 3.5mm audio.
Comments