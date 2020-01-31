Deal Alert: Buy ASUS ZenBook 14 with Core i7 & 512GB SSD for just $879 and get a Zenfone Max smartphone for free

ASUS ZenBook 14 is a great mid-range laptop that features slim-bezel NanoEdge display with 86% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics and 512GB SSD for great performance. ZenBook 14 also meets the military standard for reliability and durability. Two Harman Kardon bass speakers & two high-frequency speakers deliver powerful full-range sound. This laptop is now available for just $879 from NewEgg. When you buy this laptop, you can also get a ASUS Zenfone Max (M1) smartphone worth $299 for free.

ASUS ZenBook 14 Highlights:

Stunning NanoEdge 14” FHD display with 86% screen-to-body ratio in 13” body

Super Compact & Slim at less than 0.65” thin, weighs only 3.2 lbs

Latest Intel 8th Gen Core i7-8565U Processor (Up to 4.6 GHz); Built-in IR camera for facial recognition sign in with Windows Hello

16GB LPDDR3 RAM, 512GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11AC), Bluetooth 4.2

NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics

Exclusive ErgoLift hinge automatically tilts The keyboard to the most comfortable typing position. Backlit keyboard

47Whr Li-Polymer battery providing up to 10 hours of battery life.

Windows 10 Home. Built-in fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and one-touch login using Windows Hello feature

Harman Kardon Certified quad-speakers for high-quality surround-sound onboard Audio

Mil-std-810g military-grade durability

Carrying Sleeve and optical mouse included in the box

