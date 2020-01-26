If you’re on the lookout for wireless earbuds that offer good sound quality at an affordable price, you can consider Amazon’s Echo Buds. It not only offers good sound quality but it is also more affordable than ever before. The Echo Buds wireless earbuds are now available only at a price of $90, down from its original price point of $130.

Echo Buds Features

Immersive sound – Premium speaker drivers deliver crisp, dynamic audio. Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and sealed in-ear design limits background noise.

Hands-free with Alexa – Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play Audible audiobooks, make calls, or get directions—just ask.

Access other assistants – Supports access to Siri or Google Assistant from a supported device—just press and hold your earbud.

Long-lasting battery – Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge, up to 2 hrs with a 15-min quick charge, and up to 20 hrs with the charging case.

Customizable fit for better sound – 3 sizes of ear tips help form a comfortable in-ear seal for immersive listening.

Exercise ready – Sweat-resistant with a secure fit that’s made to move with you.

Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills – Request a rideshare, get a guided workout, or order dinner, all hands-free.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including the ability to mute the mics with the Alexa app.

You can buy Amazon’s Echo Buds here from Amazon.