Best Buy once again has something to offer to game lovers, especially to those looking for a laptop upgrade. Today, it offers a $400 discount on Alienware x15 R1, and if you are considering it, there are lots of features that can make you drool.

Highlights:

512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive with no moving parts for faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery.

16GB system memory allows smooth handling of graphics-heavy PC games, video-editing applications, and multiple tasks simultaneously.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics for a powerful gaming experience.

It bears the 11th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor for speed and performance increase.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics gives loads of benefits from Dynamic Boost 2.0 to Deep Learning Super Sampling tech.

In terms of design and presentation, Alienware x15 R1 truly delivers. The laptop’s chassis is made of heavy-duty plastic material, which feels durable and refined. The style itself is exceptional. Besides the futuristic look of the vents placed in different parts of the laptop, gamers will enjoy the customizable AlienFX lighting with an independent and programmable lighting zone powered by 90 micro-LEDs. But besides the customizable keyboard lighting and backlit keyboard options (which are a true treat for RGB lovers), the keyboard itself is pleasing due to its great responsive feature.

It comes with a 15.6″ 360Hz FHD display that features a 1920 x 1080 resolution with native 1080p support. The screen of the unit is incredibly fast and gives justice to the promised 1080p display with 1ms response rate.

The integrated speaker is extremely powerful for a laptop primarily meant for gaming. It can produce sounds with outstanding clarity and sufficient bass.

And as a response to the demanding needs of gamers who need an efficient unit for hour-long gaming battles, all of the ports are placed on the back of the chassis to dedicate the sides of the laptop for the wide vents. Apart from its quad fan technology, x15 R1 also utilizes Elements 31, an industry-first and Alienware-exclusive encapsulated gallium-silicone thermal interface material that is claimed to provide 24% improvement in thermal resistance.

In terms of performance, it is no question that Alienware x15 R1 deserves recognition as one of the best gaming laptops in the market that will give you your money’s worth. This allows it to compete with other leading models out there like Gigabyte Aorus 17X, Gigabyte Aero 17, and more.

The availability of a 720p front-facing video camera is also a good add-on since it is a gaming laptop. It also comes with a good microphone system that can give you decent clarity when taking calls for work or your studies.