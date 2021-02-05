If the OneDrive Web app’s complete lack of Dark Mode has been keeping you up at night, the good news is that the wait is nearly over.

Microsoft has announced it plans to bring Dark Mode to the web way back in July 2020, but there was little movement since then, despite the OneDrive apps getting dark theme support some months ago.

Fortunately, it seems Dark Mode fans will not have to wait much longer, as the feature has started rolling out, reports WindowsBlogItalia.

The February roll-out is confirmed by the Microsoft 365 roadmap site.

The feature will likely be rolling out to business first, and the roll-out should happen over the course of weeks.

Have any of our readers received the update yet? Let us know below.