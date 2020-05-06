CD Projekt RED’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 may come to Xbox Game Pass on launch day according to a deleted Xbox tweet.

Originally tweeted by the Xbox Portugal Twitter account, it was said that Cyberpunk 2077 would be launching on Xbox Game Pass.

Responding to a fan, the Xbox Portugal account tweeted, “You can try to recreate that work of art with the Xbox Game Pass. Cyberpunk 2077 will be available there on launch day.”

https://twitter.com/GameRiotArmy/status/1258052911042609152?s=20

It didn’t take long for the Xbox account to back up on its claim of CD Projekt’s game being available day one on Microsoft’s video game subscription service. After deleting the original tweet, the account tweeted the following:

“Hello, everyone. Unfortunately, by mistake, we have disclosed information that is not at all true. By lapse, instead of writing the Xbox One X special edition of Cyberpunk 2077, we wrote Xbox Game Pass. We apologise to everyone. Thanks for the support. ”

The recently revealed Xbox One X Cyberpunk Edition is available to purchase now and it will indeed come with a copy of Cyberpunk 2077.