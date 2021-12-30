Thanks to a new datamine by Gamecheat13, it has been discovered that Halo Infinite once had a mid-credits scene, that was ultimately cut by 343 Industries.

In the cutscene, we see the Pilot and Master Cheif aboard their trusty pelican, presumably pootling about in space before the ship’s AI calls out “UNSC tag detected. Designation friend.” According to comments on the YouTube video, there is also morse code playing during the cutscene which spells out “U N S C T A G D E T”

Since we’re only shown Master Chief and the Pilot during the mid-credits scene, it’s unclear just what the ship’s sensors are detecting, which has sparked rampant speculation across social media.

Many believe that it could be foreshadowing the arrival of the UNSC ship Spirit of Fire which features prominently in Halo Wars 2, in which the banished are also the principal enemy. It’s also believed that this cut scene could be a reference to campaign co-op, which is due to arrive in Halo Infinite next May.

It’s currently unclear just why this cutscene was ultimately cut from the credits of Halo Infinite. Since the mid-credits scene looks unfinished, with lighting glitches aplenty, it’s possible that the scene simply wasn’t finished and therefore left out by 343 Industries.

While not much is known about the next chapter in Halo Infinite’s story, it’s believed that the next game, or expansion, may be called Halo: The Endless, as this name was recently trademarked by Microsoft.