It’s Black Friday, which means there are deals to be had on many devices, including laptops and smartphones.

UK retailer Currys is offering some pretty good deals, including a 10% discount on all Surface devices, which includes Microsoft’s Surface tablets and the new Surface Duo 2.

Deals include the MICROSOFT 13.5″ Surface Laptop 4 – Intel® Core™ i7, 512 GB, Matte Black which is £170 off, and now only £1479.00 or the Surface Duo 2 for £1349.00

To get the deal merely use the discount code SURFACE10.

via Reddit.