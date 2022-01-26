Following a leak earlier this morning, Crytek has officially announced that Crysis 4 is real, but that’s pretty much all we know about it.

Initially, Crysis 4 was first announced and or leaked only in China via the Chinese social media site BiliBili. The announcement featured an image from the later released teaser trailer, which showcased the franchise’s Nanosuit helmet within a sea of particle effects.

In the post on BiliBili, Crytek China revealed that “the ‘Crysis 4’ project is confirmed, opening a new nano battlefield!” With only an image to gawp at and a statement that the project exists in some capacity, there’s no word on the plot, the setting, or the core gameplay of Crysis 4.

The teaser trailer which later followed this announcement was similarly vague with details, merely showcasing the game’s nanotechnology in a brief CGI trailer which tells us absolutely nothing about what we can actually expect from the game, beyond it being, by definition, another Crysis game.

In the trailer, Crytek only states “join the journey. Become the hero,” so there’s no word on when the game will release, or which platforms it may end up releasing for. The game will likely be a next-gen exclusive, in the pursuit of looking as good as possible, however, this has not been confirmed.

With nearly nine years since the release of the last mainline entry into the franchise, Crysis 3, it’ll be interesting to see what Crytek have done to their CryEngine in all that time in order to have it compete with Epic’s Unreal Engine 5, which is currently blowing us away every time we see it.

