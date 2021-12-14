Adobe Creative Cloud Express app now available for download from Microsoft Store

Yesterday, Adobe launched Creative Cloud Express, a new creative tool that will allow anyone to quickly and easily create social graphics, flyers, logos, and more on web and mobile. The official Creative Cloud Express app is now available for download from Microsoft Store.

Creative Cloud Express description:

Adobe Creative Cloud Express enables you to quickly and easily create standout social graphics, flyers, logos, and more on web and mobile. No design skills needed and it’s free to get started.

Feel like you have a designer in your corner as you select or upload your own images, try different layouts, add text to photos, and apply effects and filters in a snap.

Thousands of Beautifully Designed, On-Trend Templates.

Adobe Stock and Adobe Fonts Access hundreds of thousands of royalty-free, diverse Adobe Stock collection photos, Adobe Fonts, icons, backgrounds, and more.

Easy-to-Use Tools and Quick Actions

Customize Your Designs Achieve the look you want with Photoshop effects in just a few taps to customize cutouts, layer and reorder multiple assets and effects, and add imaging effects and blend modes.

Create with Anyone, Anywhere Work at your desk or on the go with both a web app and mobile app that sync automatically.

It’s easy to stay consistent and on-brand when working across Creative Cloud Express and Creative Cloud through built-in shared libraries, templates and brands.

You can download the app here from Microsoft Store for free.