The newest instalment in the Crash Bandicoot series will apparently contain in-game purchases, according to the game’s Microsoft Store page.

As spotted by VG247, the Microsoft Store page for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has a little disclaimer under the game’s pre-order button that says “Offers in-app purchases.”

The good news is that the Microsoft Store flags any and all microtransactions in games and apps, from paying to remove ads to buying in-game items, which means that there’s a very real chance that these in-app purchases are simply cosmetics.

This is backed by the fact that those who pre-order Crash Bandicoot 4 digitally will receive the “Totally Tubular” skins for Crash and Coco upon the game’s launch.

It’s About Time – for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot™ game! Crash fourward into a time shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality. New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is set to launch on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd, 2020. It’ll cost $59.99 and also takes place immediately after the events of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.

You can pre-order the game on the Microsoft Store by following the link here and on the PlayStation Store by following the link here.