Corning today announced a new scratch-resistant and durable glass composite product, Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX and Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX+, designed to act as a protective layer for mobile device cameras by offering a unique combination of advanced optical performance, superior scratch resistance, and durability.

For mobile device cameras to provide professional-grade image quality under all lighting conditions it is critical to maximize the amount of ambient light captured and minimize all reflection within the camera systems.

“Antireflective coatings have long been used on conventional cameras to improve light capture,” said Jaymin Amin, vice president and general manager, Corning Gorilla Glass. “However, these coatings have a propensity to scratch easily, negatively impacting image quality. Corning’s Gorilla Glass composites not only provide mobile device camera lens covers with enhanced scratch resistance and durability compared to traditional coatings, but also the improved optical performance required for these devices.”

“We’ve engineered the ideal solution for camera lens covers,” said Amin. “By capturing 98% of light for the camera lens, our glass composites augment the full capability of the camera design and help create high-quality images and videos. Our Gorilla Glass DX products offer the industry’s best combination of optical performance and protection for the ultimate consumer experience.”

See Corning’s video demonstrating the technology below:

Corning says Samsung will be the first customer to adopt the Gorilla Glass DX products for camera lens covers. While Corning does it say, it seems likely Samsung’s upcoming foldable flagships, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, will likely be the first recipients of the technology.