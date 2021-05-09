Audio group chat app Clubhouse has finally made their app available on the Android platform.

The beta app is now available in USA and will be available around the world in the coming days to weeks, starting with other English-speaking countries.

While you may be able to download the app, however, to join you will still need an invite, presumably from one of your iOS-using friends.

Clubhouse introduced their iOS app a year ago, and say they have been managing growth, but reports are of plunging downloads of the app, as the Clubhouse experience has already been widely copied by everyone from Twitter to LinkedIn.

Find it in the store here.