Meta announces closure of Workplace in 2026

Meta is shutting down its Workplace platform, with a full closure date set for June 1, 2026. The company said that it knows the disruption this will cause and wants to provide a smooth transition for businesses and organizations currently using Workplace.

Until August 31, 2025, users will have full access to Workplace, which means they can use all its features as usual. Starting September 1, 2025, until May 31, 2026, access will be limited to read-only, permitting users to view content and download their data but not to make any new posts or changes.

Finally, all access to Workplace will be completely terminated on June 1, 2026.

Users can download their Workplace data, including profile information, posts, and chat messages, until May 31, 2026 (if the administrator allows it).

Account management and customer support will be available for Workplace admins throughout the transition period.

Workvivo by Zoom is Meta’s recommended migration partner. Meta will collaborate with Zoom to offer tools and services to ease the transition to Workvivo. In the coming weeks, workplace admins will receive more information regarding migration options.

Here is what Meta has to say regarding billing and payments:

Billing arrangements remain unchanged until August 31, 2024.

Meta will offer a 50% discount on Workplace between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025.

After August 31, 2025, Workplace will be free to use (for those who purchased directly from Meta).

Users who purchased Workplace through a reseller should contact their reseller for information.

What could be the reason behind Meta taking this step? Have your say.

