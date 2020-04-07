Chrome OS “tablet mode” gets Windows 8-like gestures

Google recently added tablet mode experience to Chrome OS to offer better touch experience on Chromebooks. Similar to Windows 8 OS, Chrome OS supports various touch gestures for easy navigation. Check them out below.

To go to Home screen, swipe up from the bottom of the screen:

Gesture1

To go back to previous page/app, swipe from the left side of the screen:

Gesture3

Swipe up from the bottom of your screen and hold at the end of the motion to see all the open windows and apps:

Gesture2

To open the Quick shelf (Taskbar alternative in Chrome OS), make a small swipe up from the bottom of your screen:

QuickShelf

Similar to the Edge browser that was available on Windows 8, Chrome web browser offers touch-friendly experience in tablet mode:

TabStrip

If you want to remember how Windows 8 gestures were working, check out the video demo below.

Source: Google

