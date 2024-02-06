Chrome Canary on Windows starts getting revamped UI for Global Media Controls

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Google has long been working on an updated UI for Global Media Controls for Chrome Canary across different platforms, including ChromeOS and Windows. The updated UI came to ChromeOS last month, but Windows users had to wait until some days ago to get their hands on the new Global Media Controls.

As first spotted by Leopeva64 on X (Previously known as Twitter), Windows users can now enable the updated UI of the Global Media Controls simply by enabling a flag in Chrome Canary. The flag has been available since last month, but unlike ChromeOS users, Windows users couldn’t see the change upon enabling it. That finally changed a couple of days ago!

How to enable the new Global Media Controls UI in Chrome Canary

Download and then open Chrome Canary browser on your Windows PC. Type “Chrome://flags” in the URL box. Click the “Search flags” bar. Type “Global Media Controls updated UI”. Click the drop-down menu and select Enabled.

Select Relaunch at the bottom of your screen to restart the browser and for the change to take effect.

The updated UI for the Global Media Controls in Chrome Canary for Windows is the same one found on ChromeOS. The new UI of the Global Media Controls in Chrome Canary on Windows also matches with Google’s Material You design, just like on ChromeOS. The updated UI also includes an option to toggle the automatic translation of captions.

The new UI for Global media controls started working a couple of days ago in Canary, but it was missing one of the most iconic features, the scrubbing bar (that's why I hadn't shown them) well, today Google has added it, this is what it looks like:https://t.co/kfO6SB385O pic.twitter.com/hnsmnlZ0EH — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) February 6, 2024

However, it’s not clear when the revamped Global Media Controls will be available for Chrome Stable users on Windows. If you want to see the updated design, you need to download the Chrome Canary browser and follow the steps mentioned above. If you’ve enabled the flag, let us know what you think about the updated UI for the Global Media Controls in Chrome Canary.