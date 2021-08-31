Google has released Chrome 93 Stable to all channels. The browser was released into the Beta channel on the 9th July 2021 and has now made its way to all regular Chrome users.

The update brings a number of consumer-facing improvements including:

Multi-Screen Window Placement

Adds new screen information APIs and makes incremental improvements to existing window placement APIs, allowing web applications to offer compelling multi-screen experiences.

The existing singular window.screen offers a limited view of available screen space, and window placement functions generally clamp bounds to the current screen. This feature unlocks modern multi-screen workspaces for web applications.

Clipboard API: Svg

Adds image/svg+xml support to the Async Clipboard API. Sites that support SVG that may want to copy SVG images across websites such as Figma and Photopea

Note taking new note URL

Note-taking apps often have OS and user agent integrations. This adds a way for web apps to identify themselves as note-taking apps, and a declarative way to do a simple note-taking action: open a URL to take a new note.

WebOTP API: cross-device support

Google plan to support WebOTP API on desktop when both Chrome Desktop and Chrome Android are logged into the same Google account. The WebOTP API gives developers the ability to programmatically read one time code from specially-formatted SMSes addressed to their origin to reduce user friction. Currently it is only available on mobile devices where SMS is supported.

Honor media HTML attribute for meta name=theme-color

The meta element’s “media” attribute will be honored for meta[name=”theme-color”] so that web developers can adjust the theme color of their site based on a media query (dark and light modes for instance).

Remove 3DES in TLS (removed)

TLS_RSA_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA is a remnant of the SSL 2.0 and SSL 3.0 era. 3DES in TLS is vulnerable to the Sweet32 attack. Being a CBC cipher suite, it is also vulnerable to the Lucky Thirteen attack.

See the full changelog at Google here.

Thanks Serhan for the tip.