Chinese OEMs joining forces to create a Google Play Store alternative for Android

Major Chinese OEMs including Huawei, Xiaomi, VIVO and OPPO are joining forces to develop a Google Play Store alternative for Android devices. While these OEMs already have their own stores through which consumers can download apps and games, developers need to submit the apps in each store and get it approved. Chinese OEMs are now creating a platform through which developers can submit their apps once and get it published in all app stores.

This new alliance is called Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA) and the new app store platform related announcement is expected next month. Huawei, Xiaomi, VIVO and OPPO are now responsible for 40.1% of global handset shipments in the recent quarter. If executed properly, this could emerge as a true alternative to Google Play Store in the coming years.

The year 2019 has been brutal for Huawei as the company received sanctions from the US government over spying suspicion. The company later clarified its stance and got a couple of revives but that won’t help the company in the long run. Right now, Huawei is selling devices running Android OS, but without Google’s apps and services. Instead of waiting for further orders from the US government, Huawei has launched its very own Harmony OS.

Huawei is investing around $3 billion in 2020 alone for developing Huawei Mobile Services that will act as an alternative to Google Play Services. HUAWEI HMS Core, a collection of open capabilities of Huawei mobile services, helps developers build high-quality apps efficiently. Huawei is also developing App Gallery as an alternative to Google Play Store. You can learn more about it here.

