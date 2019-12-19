Check out these last minute holiday deals at Microsoft Store

In case you missed the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals last month, you can now avail these last minute holiday deals available at Microsoft Store. You can get huge discounts on latest Surface products, Xbox consoles, Windows 10 PCs, accessories and more. Find some of the deals below.
Surface
- Starting at $599, the new Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover Bundles (save up to $330, offer ends Dec. 29)
- Save $300 on select new Surface Laptop 3, starting at $999 (offer ends Dec. 29)
- Save up to $700 on select Surface Book 2 (offer runs Dec. 20-22)
- Save $320 on Surface Pro X (8/256) + Keyboard + Pen, now $1249 (offer ends Dec. 24)
- Save $130 on Surface Go (8/128) + Type Cover, now $549 (offer ends Dec. 29)
Xbox
- Save $100 on Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, now $149 (offer ends Dec. 25)
- Save $150 on Xbox One X consoles + free controller, now $349 (offer ends Dec. 31; controller offer ends Dec. 22)
- Save $100 on select Xbox One S, now $199 (offer ends Dec. 25)
- Save $30 on Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (offer ends Dec. 29)
- Save $100 on Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 (offer ends Dec. 29)
PC
- Save up to $500 on select PCs and gaming devices, starting at $399 (offer ends Jan. 2)
- Save $300 on the Razer Blade Stealth 13, now $1499 (offer ends Dec. 31)
- Save $210 on the HP Envy x360 13, now $549.99 (offer ends Dec. 31)
- Save $100 on the Dell 24 Touch Monitor – P2418HT (offer ends Jan. 3)
Connected Life
- Save on Bose audio with $70 off Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones, $30 off Bose Soundlink Micro Speaker, and more (offer ends Dec. 30)
- Save $200 on Samsung Note10/10+ plus get a free wireless charger (offer ends Jan. 5)
You can also order items online and pick them up at your local Microsoft Store. Microsoft mentions that most orders are ready for pickup in just two hours.
You can find more deals here at Microsoft Store.
