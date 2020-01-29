Check out Microsoft’s Super Bowl 2020 Commercial featuring Katie Sowers

Microsoft yesterday released its Super Bowl 2020 Commercial featuring Katie Sowers, the first woman ever to coach in the Super Bowl. Katie Sowers recently became the Offensive Assistant Coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

“I’m not trying to be the best female coach. I’m trying to be the best coach,” said Katie Sowers in Microsoft’s ad.

As you already know, NFL is a long-term partner of Microsoft. And Microsoft Surface is the Official Sideline Technology Provider and Laptop of the NFL. Microsoft Surface devices are used by players, coaches, and refs on every NFL game.

From JuJu Smith-Schuster drawing up plays, to refs for instant replay on the field, Surface is the device trusted by the pros.

Source: Microsoft