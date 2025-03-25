ChatGPT won't interrupt you that often anymore, according to OpenAI

OpenAI just released a new YouTube video showing off ChatGPT’s new voice mode updates. This significant improvement to its Advanced Voice Mode is an attempt to introduce more natural and interactive AI voice assistant communication.

One of the most frequent criticisms of AI voice assistants has been that they tend to interrupt users in the middle of their sentences. This new update fixes this by allowing users to pause without interruption, making for more natural and contemplative conversations. All ChatGPT users can now benefit from this update.

OpenAI wants to provide users with a richer, less disruptive conversational experience by reducing interruptions and enriching the assistant’s personality.

Paying members of ChatGPT’s Plus, Teams, Edu, Business, and Pro plans will experience a more interactive and personalized AI assistant. The voice assistant has been fine-tuned to provide direct, concise, and creative answers, improving overall user experience.

These updates come during the increasing competition in the AI voice assistant market. Startups like Sesame have introduced natural-sounding AI assistants, and industry leaders such as Amazon and Google are developing advanced versions of their existing voice technology. OpenAI’s updates establish ChatGPT as a force to be reckoned with in this new space.