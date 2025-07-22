How to Change Brightness in Windows 11 Fast

To change screen brightness in Windows 11, follow one of the methods below depending on your device type (laptop, desktop, or external monitor).

1. Open Brightness Settings via Quick Settings

Press Windows + A to open the Quick Settings panel .

to open the . Locate the Brightness slider .

. Drag left to decrease or right to increase brightness.

2. Change Brightness in the Settings App

This is just another method, which isn’t as fast as the 1st one.

Press Windows + I to open Windows Settings .

to open . Navigate to System > Display .

. Under Brightness & color, adjust the Change brightness slider.

3. Use Keyboard Brightness Keys

Most laptops have brightness function keys (? / ??), usually F1–F12 .

. Hold Fn + [Brightness Key] to adjust screen brightness instantly.

4. Automatically Adjust Brightness (Ambient Light)

Go to Settings > System > Display .

. If your PC has a light sensor, enable:

? Automatically adjust brightness based on lighting conditions.

Why Can’t I Change Brightness in Windows 11?

Outdated or missing display drivers

Using Microsoft Basic Display Adapter

External monitor not supporting brightness control via Windows

? To fix it, update your graphics driver from Device Manager or install OEM drivers from Intel, AMD, or NVIDIA.