CBSSports Downloader: Save Your Favorite Sports Moments

A CBSSports downloader makes saving your favorite game highlights, interviews, and full matches a piece of cake. This quick guide shows you exactly how to grab any content from the website. The process is straightforward and works with both free and premium CBS Sports content.

Best CBSSports Downloader

Here are my top picks:

Video DownloadHelper makes offline viewing a breeze for sports fans. This clever browser add-on sits quietly in your toolbar until you spot something worth keeping. When you find the content you want to save, just hit the download button and choose your quality settings.

Firefox, Chrome, and Opera users can all get in on the action.

Before starting the download process, I recommend you play the respective video and click the extension to activate it.

Customize the quality by choosing one of the displayed options.

Customize other settings for your download to ensure a smooth experience and great results.

Wait for the download to complete in order to play the video offline within your preferred media player.

Pros:

Quick install as a browser add-on

Works with most major video sites like YouTube and Facebook

Grabs multiple videos at once

It lets you pick video quality and format

Easy to use with a simple interface

Cons:

The support team rarely responds

It sometimes fails to grab the video link

The free version only permits downloading

Aqua Clip packs quite a punch when snagging content from CBS Sports and thousands of other sites. While it might not be the most feature-rich downloader out there, it handles sports content like a champ. The software keeps things simple with its clean interface and batch downloading support.

I pasted the link within the center search field, but you can also use the address bar at the top, next to the Paste URL button. Hit Enter to initiate the analysis process.

As soon as the software finds the download link, you’ll see the menu above. If you click Download, you’ll be presented with different options based on file size. Unfortunately, Aqua Clip didn’t recognize any other quality versions in this case.

After selecting the quality preference, you can click the blue Download button and get ready to watch your favorite content!

Pros:

Works with thousands of streaming and sports sites

Downloads multiple videos simultaneously

It comes with its own media player

It runs smoothly on both Mac and Windows

Processes downloads without lag

Cons:

Limited to three downloads daily in the free version

Best features locked behind a paywall

The Mac version lacks advanced features

The interface takes time to learn as it’s a bit confusing

Sometimes struggles to read video sources

CleverGet is a fast video downloader that works great with CBS Sports and other major streaming sites. It grabs high-quality sports content up to 4K resolution without any hiccups. You can download multiple clips at once and keep them organized in the built-in library.

The program automatically detects quality options, so you can choose between lower-resolution or 4K files.

The downloader will try to grab video links and may fail, but you can always retry.

The reason for failing is because of the ads, as shown above. After the ads pass, you’ll see a Retry button.

Once it succeeds, the results will be presented in a new pop-up window.

As with other software options, you can choose the quality level and then click Download.

Pros:

Download speeds are consistently reliable

The rescanning feature catches any links you missed

Built-in organizational library system

Wide platform compatibility, including CBS Sports

Preserves high-quality video downloads

Cons:

The user interface needs modernization

Limited download organization options

There are some occasional issues with the retry function

Basic functionality in the free version only

Certain websites load slowly

How To Download from CBS Sports

Get Video DownloadHelper from your browser’s extension store and add it to Firefox, Chrome, or Opera. Head to CBS Sports website and find the video you want to save Play it and click the extension icon. Choose your preferred quality (from standard to 4K if available) and wait for the download to complete. Click the Play button and enjoy!

Is It Legal To Download from CBS Sports?

No, it’s not legal to download from CBS Sports, unless explicitly authorized by CBS Interactive.

The Terms of Use clarify that you can only watch the content for personal use. The rules strictly forbid downloading, saving, sharing, or modifying any of the videos or other content.

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.

These CBSSports downloader options make it easy to build your offline sports collection. Each tool offers different features, from simple browser extensions to full-featured apps, so you can pick what works best for your needs. No matter which one you choose, you’ll be watching your favorite games and highlights offline in no time.