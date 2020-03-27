Education is moving online at many universities, but few institutions are taking as sophisticated an approach as Case Western University, who is equipping their whole 1st-year Medical Student intake with Microsoft HoloLens headsets.

The university is sending out 185 HoloLens 2 headsets that can be used to help teach human anatomy virtually to students using HoloAnatomy app.

Case Western Reserve University has been in the forefront of developing educational applications based on the HoloLens, recently for example a Holographic Brain Atlas which can serve as “the foundation for a new holographic neurosurgical navigation system”.

While the $3500 may seem pricy as an educational tool, this of course pales into insignificance compared to the full cost of a medical education, and may allow students to continue their studies even in these troubled times.

Via Mark Griswold