Infinity Ward has announced that 100% of proceeds from all purchases of the Outback Relief Pack in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will go towards helping out victims of Australian’s bushfires.

All proceeds across all platforms from all purchases of the Outback Relief Pack, formerly known as just the Outback Pack, will go straight to providing aid to those affected by the bushfires.

Previous purchases count towards donating so, if you’ve already purchased the Pack, you’ve done your part. The donation scheme will run until January 31st, giving you over two weeks to get the Outback Relief Pack in-game.

If you don’t own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and want to donate directly to helping out Australia, you can donate to the Australian Red Cross and the NSW Rural Fire Service.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has also started up a fund to provide support for the families of volunteer firefighters who have been killed while on duty.

You can also donate to the WWF’s Australian Bushfire Emergency fund by following the link here. The WWF also provide a Koala Protector service that starts at £25 or your local equivalent, where your donation will go towards helping injured koalas and restoring their habitats.

Please note that the Koala Protector service may not be available in all countries and that you will not physically receive a koala.