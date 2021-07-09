Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is now available at $140, down from $200. So, if you do the math, that’s a straight $60 discount!

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is a small, portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that has excellent sound quality and offers great battery life. The portable Bluetooth speaker is one of the best speakers at a $200 price point, but the good news is that the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is now available at a discounted price at Amazon.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 features

Sound – Megaboom features powerfully loud, clear, and immersive 360° sound with Deep thundering bass you can feel. All carefully balanced so you can hear every note.

All-New Magic Button – Play, Pause, Skip and control any streaming music directly on the Bluetooth speaker with one touch of a button.

Fabric – Megaboom 3 is covered in a two-tone fabric that’s tough and beautiful. Engineered for extreme performance and colored two ways, it comes to life in a range of drool-worthy Iridescent themes.

POWER UP – Charge MEGABOOM 3 wirelessly with POWER UP charging dock–sold separately–so you can grab-and-go, fully charged, to your next musical adventure.

Waterproof – Megaboom 3 is designed to get seriously wet and keep on booming. Featuring a ridiculous IP67 water and Dustproof rating, It can be totally submerged in water for up to 30-minutes. Plus, it floats too.

Durability – mega boom 3 is built tough and ready for adventure. We put it through more than 25 rigorous durability tests including thousands of button pushes, tumbles and multiple drop tests and more.

Party up – Use Party Up on the Ultimate Ears app to pair 2, 3, 4. . . And over 150 speakers for the ultimate sound experience. You can pair any generation of boom and mega boom together.

Battery life – Megaboom 3 enjoys a massive 20-hour battery life. Using the latest cell technology, it will last almost a full day on a single charge.

You can make buy the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Portable Bluetooth speaker at a discounted price here from Amazon.

