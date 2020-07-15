Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ are less than a year old, and the specifications of both the smartphones are still relevant and also are on par with 2020’s flagship smartphones. And more importantly, you don’t have to spend over a $1,000 to buy a Note10+ or a Note10.

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ with 256GB storage is now available at a price point of $949.99, down from $1,099.99 — if you do the math, that’s a handsome $150 discount. The 256GB Galaxy Note10, on the other hand, now costs $799.99, down from $949.99 — that’s the same $150 discount as the Galaxy Note10+.

Galaxy Note10 series highlights:

Fast charging, long lasting intelligent power and super speed processing outlast whatever you throw at Note 10

S pen’s newest Evolution gives you the power of air gestures, a remote shutter and playlist button and handwriting to text, all in One Magic wand

With a full set of Pro lenses, super stabilization, live video bokeh and precision audio recording, Note 10 is a studio in your pocket

Note 10’s nearly bezel less Infinity display gives an immersive, cinematic quality to whatever you’re viewing

Internet usage time(lte) (hours) up to 14. Internet usage time(wi fi) (hours) up to 14. Audio playback time (hours, wireless) up to 60. Talk time (4G LTE) (hours) up to 38. Video playback time (hours, wireless) up to 19

Rear camera setup: 12MP Wide, 12MP 2x Zoom, 16MP Ultra Wide, Front camera setup: 10MP Selfie Camera with Dual Pixel

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ here from Amazon. The smartphone is available in three different color options — Aura Silver, Aura White, Aura Black.