While the latest Edge Dev update was only a minor fix, yesterday Microsoft also revealed some major features are on their way in the near future.

On the Edge Dev blog, Microsoft gave some feedback on their top requests, and when they will be delivered.

Top of the list were two feature requests:

StatusFeedbackOn this list for
Planned for SummerEnable navigation of PDF files via table of contents23 weeks
Planned for SummerEnable sync of browsing history between devices37 weeks

Given that Summer ends on the 22nd September officially, Microsoft has about 8 weeks to deliver these features.

Sadly Microsoft is not planning to add native support for mouse gestures and some people are perplexed why the “Ask users if they want to close all tabs when they close a browser window” is so difficult and contentious to implement.

See the full list of what is planned and not planned below:

PlannedEnable automatic generation of strong passwords5 weeks
PlannedSupport two-page layout in PDF reader5 weeks
PlannedEdge launches with previous session’s tabs when “On startup” setting is set to “Open a new tab”5 weeks
PlannedAdd option to remove previous search terms from the New Tab Page’s search box auto-suggestion list6 weeks
PlannedAdd “text notes” feature to PDF files10 weeks
PlannedVoice search on google.com doesn’t work12 weeks
PlannedMSA profile picture is not updating15 weeks
PlannedAllow more top sites on the New Tab Page20 weeks
PlannedMake Edge available on Linux26 weeks
Add the ability to ink on web pages38 weeks
Provide run / open / save / save as options when downloading files48 weeks
Provide different options for sorting favorites48 weeks
Support themes from the Chrome Web Store48 weeks
PlannedProvide an option to prevent auto-play of video and audio when you open a website48 weeks
Bring the Ask Cortana feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge48 weeks
Update the user interface with the Fluent Design System48 weeks
Ask users if they want to close all tabs when they close a browser window43 weeks
The address bar and its text are too big, and should be smaller like Chrome46 weeks
Bring the tab set aside feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge48 weeks
Bring the tab preview feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge48 weeks
Under ReviewSome web page fonts are blurry11 weeks
Under ReviewAdd ability to close tabs via double-click15 weeks
Not PlannedSupport mouse gestures for common actions like navigation and tab close13 weeks
Allow sign-in to the browser with a Google account23 weeks
Bring the reading list feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge35 weeks
Provide a transparent theme for the browser frame43 weeks
Make tabs more square and less rounded, like the current version of Microsoft Edge47 weeks

via DrWindows

