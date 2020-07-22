While the latest Edge Dev update was only a minor fix, yesterday Microsoft also revealed some major features are on their way in the near future.
On the Edge Dev blog, Microsoft gave some feedback on their top requests, and when they will be delivered.
Top of the list were two feature requests:
Given that Summer ends on the 22nd September officially, Microsoft has about 8 weeks to deliver these features.
Sadly Microsoft is not planning to add native support for mouse gestures and some people are perplexed why the “Ask users if they want to close all tabs when they close a browser window” is so difficult and contentious to implement.
See the full list of what is planned and not planned below:
|Status
|Feedback
|On this list for
|Planned for Summer
|Enable navigation of PDF files via table of contents
|23 weeks
|Planned for Summer
|Enable sync of browsing history between devices
|37 weeks
|Planned
|Enable automatic generation of strong passwords
|5 weeks
|Planned
|Support two-page layout in PDF reader
|5 weeks
|Planned
|Edge launches with previous session’s tabs when “On startup” setting is set to “Open a new tab”
|5 weeks
|Planned
|Add option to remove previous search terms from the New Tab Page’s search box auto-suggestion list
|6 weeks
|Planned
|Add “text notes” feature to PDF files
|10 weeks
|Planned
|Voice search on google.com doesn’t work
|12 weeks
|Planned
|MSA profile picture is not updating
|15 weeks
|Planned
|Allow more top sites on the New Tab Page
|20 weeks
|Planned
|Make Edge available on Linux
|26 weeks
|Planned
(Join the discussion)
|Add the ability to ink on web pages
|38 weeks
|Planned
(Join the discussion)
|Provide run / open / save / save as options when downloading files
|48 weeks
|Planned
(Join the discussion)
|Provide different options for sorting favorites
|48 weeks
|Planned
|Support themes from the Chrome Web Store
|48 weeks
|Planned
|Provide an option to prevent auto-play of video and audio when you open a website
|48 weeks
|Planned
(Join the discussion)
|Bring the Ask Cortana feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge
|48 weeks
|Alternative Planned
(Join the discussion)
|Update the user interface with the Fluent Design System
|48 weeks
|In Discussion
(Join the discussion)
|Ask users if they want to close all tabs when they close a browser window
|43 weeks
|In Discussion
(Join the discussion)
|The address bar and its text are too big, and should be smaller like Chrome
|46 weeks
|In Discussion
(Join the discussion)
|Bring the tab set aside feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge
|48 weeks
|In Discussion
(Join the discussion)
|Bring the tab preview feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge
|48 weeks
|Under Review
|Some web page fonts are blurry
|11 weeks
|Under Review
|Add ability to close tabs via double-click
|15 weeks
|Not Planned
|Support mouse gestures for common actions like navigation and tab close
|13 weeks
|Not Planned
(View the discussion)
|Allow sign-in to the browser with a Google account
|23 weeks
|Not planned
(See the discussion)
|Bring the reading list feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge
|35 weeks
|Not Planned
(Read the discussion)
|Provide a transparent theme for the browser frame
|43 weeks
|Not Planned
(Read the discussion)
|Make tabs more square and less rounded, like the current version of Microsoft Edge
|47 weeks
via DrWindows