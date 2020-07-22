While the latest Edge Dev update was only a minor fix, yesterday Microsoft also revealed some major features are on their way in the near future.

On the Edge Dev blog, Microsoft gave some feedback on their top requests, and when they will be delivered.

Top of the list were two feature requests:

Given that Summer ends on the 22nd September officially, Microsoft has about 8 weeks to deliver these features.

Sadly Microsoft is not planning to add native support for mouse gestures and some people are perplexed why the “Ask users if they want to close all tabs when they close a browser window” is so difficult and contentious to implement.

See the full list of what is planned and not planned below:

Status Feedback On this list for Planned for Summer Enable navigation of PDF files via table of contents 23 weeks Planned for Summer Enable sync of browsing history between devices 37 weeks Planned Enable automatic generation of strong passwords 5 weeks Planned Support two-page layout in PDF reader 5 weeks Planned Edge launches with previous session’s tabs when “On startup” setting is set to “Open a new tab” 5 weeks Planned Add option to remove previous search terms from the New Tab Page’s search box auto-suggestion list 6 weeks Planned Add “text notes” feature to PDF files 10 weeks Planned Voice search on google.com doesn’t work 12 weeks Planned MSA profile picture is not updating 15 weeks Planned Allow more top sites on the New Tab Page 20 weeks Planned Make Edge available on Linux 26 weeks Planned (Join the discussion) Add the ability to ink on web pages 38 weeks Planned (Join the discussion) Provide run / open / save / save as options when downloading files 48 weeks Planned (Join the discussion) Provide different options for sorting favorites 48 weeks Planned (Learn more) Support themes from the Chrome Web Store 48 weeks Planned Provide an option to prevent auto-play of video and audio when you open a website 48 weeks Planned (Join the discussion) Bring the Ask Cortana feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge 48 weeks Alternative Planned

(Join the discussion) Update the user interface with the Fluent Design System 48 weeks In Discussion

(Join the discussion) Ask users if they want to close all tabs when they close a browser window 43 weeks In Discussion

(Join the discussion) The address bar and its text are too big, and should be smaller like Chrome 46 weeks In Discussion

(Join the discussion) Bring the tab set aside feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge 48 weeks In Discussion (Join the discussion) Bring the tab preview feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge 48 weeks Under Review Some web page fonts are blurry 11 weeks Under Review Add ability to close tabs via double-click 15 weeks Not Planned Support mouse gestures for common actions like navigation and tab close 13 weeks Not Planned (View the discussion) Allow sign-in to the browser with a Google account 23 weeks Not planned (See the discussion) Bring the reading list feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge 35 weeks Not Planned

(Read the discussion) Provide a transparent theme for the browser frame 43 weeks Not Planned

(Read the discussion) Make tabs more square and less rounded, like the current version of Microsoft Edge 47 weeks

via DrWindows