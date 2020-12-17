Breaking: Google hit with a new antitrust lawsuit backed by more than 30 states in the US

Yesterday, 10 states in the US accused Google of abusing its dominance in advertising and overcharging publishers. Today, a new antitrust lawsuit was filed against Google by more than 30 states in the US. This new lawsuit is about Google controlling the search market. For example, Google signed exclusionary contracts with phone makers like Apple, and Google gave preferences to its own properties in vertical search use cases.
#BREAKING: I’m filing a lawsuit against @Google with 37 AGs to end its illegal monopoly in search services.
It doesn’t take a web search to understand that unchecked corporate power shouldn’t have disproportionate control over our data and information.
— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 17, 2020
Source: coag.gov