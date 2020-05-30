If you’re on the lookout for a premium quality Bluetooth-based wireless Headphones that produce awesome sound and provide great noise cancellation, one of the best choices for you will be the Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones. And while the QC 35 II is expensive, a handsome discount of $110 at Amazon brings the price down to $238.99, from its original price point of $349.

However, the discount is available on the Rose Gold color variant of the headphones, so if Black or Silver is your favorite color, you’ll have to make the compromise in order to avail the discount.

QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II are now enabled with Bose AR — an innovative, audio-only take on augmented reality. Embedded inside your headphones is a multi-directional motion sensor. One that Bose AR can utilize to provide contextual audio based on where you are. Unlock Bose AR via a firmware update through the Bose Connect app. They’re Alexa-enabled, too, so you can enjoy entertainment, get information, and manage your day — all without looking at your phone. Adjust your level of noise cancelling between three settings using the Action button or the Bose Connect app. Volume-optimized EQ gives you balanced audio performance at any volume, and a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system provides clearer calls, even in noisy environments. And with easy Bluetooth pairing, 20 hours of battery life, and a durable, comfortable fit — you can keep the music or the quiet going all day long. Included: QuietComfort 35 II, carrying case, charging cable, audio cable for enjoying music without battery power.

Key Features of Bose QC 35 II

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Balanced audio performance at any volume

Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app

Bose AR enabled* — an innovative, audio-only version of augmented reality

Unlock Bose AR* via a firmware update through the Bose Connect app

You can buy Bose QC 35 II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones here from Amazon.