Bose AR platform is dead, apps will stop working within 30 days

Back in 2018, Bose announced its audio AR platform along with a premium sunglass called Frames. Frames sunglasses allowed users to stream music and information, take and make calls, and access virtual assistants. Using the Bose AR platform, applications utilized contextual audio to deliver first-of-a-kind experiences.

Since the audio AR platform didn’t become what Bose envisioned, Bose is killing the platform completely. Apps built on Bose AR platform will stop working within 30 days. Bose mentioned that its AR platform delivered compelling customer experiences based on specific interests and specific use cases, but not for broad, daily use. Since the AR platform is dead, Bose Frames sunglasses is also dead. Bose has already removed the listings from its website.

“It’s not the first time our technology couldn’t be commercialized the way we planned, but components of it will be used to help Bose owners in a different way. We’re good with that. Because our research is for them, not us,” Bose spokesperson told Protocol.

Source: Protocol