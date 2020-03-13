After not even a year of Epic exclusivity on PC, Borderlands 3 has arrived on Steam with a hefty discount for all to enjoy.

Until March 20th, 2020, you can get Borderlands 3, Borderlands 3: Digital Deluxe Edition, and Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition for 50% off each on Steam.

You can also buy The Borderlands Bundle for an entire 81% discount, meaning it’s down to just £48.87 or your equivalent currency from £256.96. Yes, you read that right. To make things easier, you can find all 54 items in The Borderlands Bundle listed at the end of this article.

The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters – the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

You can buy Borderlands 3 on Steam by following the link here. Happy gaming!

For more Borderlands content, you can always check out our official MSPoweruser review of Borderlands 3. We gave it a fairly solid 7.5/10, saying that “every Vault Hunter feels fantastic to control and the world-hopping adventure leads to some gorgeous locales, but it’s not a decidedly better game than what’s come before. ”

As promised, you can find all items in The Borderlands Bundle below.