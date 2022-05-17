Imagine sitting on a sofa, playing games, and earning money. That is what Boost Mobile is aiming to do through its newly launched BoostOne app, which will allow users to earn “blockchain-backed Boostcoins” that they can use to pay a portion of their phone bills. It is already available for download on Apple and Android devices through the Apple Store and Google Play.

If you are familiar with dollar-earning sites that promise to offer you earnings by performing different tasks, the BoostOne app is not new to you. However, making the program known and accessible to a lot of mobile users is a different thing. Not only would the BoostOne app provide rewards from a familiar company, but the redeeming system also makes it relevant to a lot of Americans who want to save some on their phone service costs.

“This represents an exciting new business model and a stepping stone into the future for wireless consumers. Most telcos rely on subscription models, but it’s time to move beyond the old ways and to embrace proven digital models popular in other industries,” said Stephen Stokols, DISH Network’s executive vice president of retail wireless. “This is the next disruptive move to shake up a stale industry that has been stuck for more than two decades with Boost leading the industry into a bold new future.”

The app will provide a variety of activities for users to accomplish and earn the Boostcoins they need. Apart from watching videos, the app will also offer games like “Spin & Win” and other tasks involving the company’s thousands of partners.

On the other hand, while the details look inviting, take note that one Boostcoin is only equal to just one cent. This means you have to play many games and watch numerous videos to earn a considerable amount of coins. And if you are really hoping to take advantage of this opportunity, you need to spend hours performing different activities in the app since the typical phone bill of the provider costs more than $140. Fortunately, most of the activities (e.g., watching videos) only require a couple of seconds to accomplish, so you can move on to the next ones. Also, the number of coins that will be provided depends on the activity you choose in the BoostOne app. For instance, the Spin & Win game can give you five cents to $5 per spin, so each user’s earnings will really vary.

There are still no clear details of the exact number of Boostcoins that can be collected by the users (or if there is any limit), but the company says they can be redeemed for “free wireless discounts and free service every month across all service plans.”

Lots of Boost Mobile customers can already find the redemption options favorable. Still, in the future, the company promises to deliver more choices for redeeming the Boostcoins – free phones, third-party products, and more goods and services. Moreover, Boost says it has plans to make the coins transferable to other users.