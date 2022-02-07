Blink Mini – Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera – Keep Your Home Under Surveillance at All Times

Blink Mini is a 1080p HD internal plug-in security camera with motion sensors and a two-way microphone that allows you to keep a check on your house at all parts of the day-night. The Black Mini Smart Security Camera is now available at lucrative prices on Amazon! It comes with the manufacturer’s warranty; 1 year for parts and 1 year of labor.
Features
- Receive notifications on your phone every time activity is sensed, or create customized motion sensor areas to monitor what concerns more.
- With Blink Mini’s live stream and two-way microphone functionality, you can monitor, listen, and talk to people and pets in your house from your device.
- Simply connect in the camera, link to Wi-Fi, and connect it to your Blink app to get started.
- Record videos and photographs from approximately 10 Blink cameras linked to the Blink Sync Module 2 remotely in your premises and watch them for zero extra expense via the Blink app or even on your desktop by connecting in a USB flash drive (available individually).
- Connect Blink Mini with an Alexa-allowed gadget for even more convenience. You can grip and demobilize your screen, interact with visual display, and watch captured video clips with just your audio.
Product Specifications
- Field Of View: 110 degrees
- Video Camera Resolution: Full HD (1080p)
- Camera Power Source: AC/DC Power (plug-in)
- Night Vision available: Yes
- Number Of Cameras Included: 1
- Configuration: up to 3 cameras
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa
- Storage Type: Cloud
- Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi
- Operating System Compatibility: Android, Apple iOS
- Dimension: Height: 1.97 inches, Width: 1.93 inches, Depth: 1.42 inches, Weight: 0.11 pounds.
