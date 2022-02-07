Blink Mini – Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera – Keep Your Home Under Surveillance at All Times

by Erin Romero

Blink Mini is a 1080p HD internal plug-in security camera with motion sensors and a two-way microphone that allows you to keep a check on your house at all parts of the day-night. The Black Mini Smart Security Camera is now available at lucrative prices on Amazon! It comes with the manufacturer’s warranty; 1 year for parts and 1 year of labor.

Features

  1. Receive notifications on your phone every time activity is sensed, or create customized motion sensor areas to monitor what concerns more.
  2. With Blink Mini’s live stream and two-way microphone functionality, you can monitor, listen, and talk to people and pets in your house from your device.
  3. Simply connect in the camera, link to Wi-Fi, and connect it to your Blink app to get started.
  4. Record videos and photographs from approximately 10 Blink cameras linked to the Blink Sync Module 2 remotely in your premises and watch them for zero extra expense via the Blink app or even on your desktop by connecting in a USB flash drive (available individually).
  5. Connect Blink Mini with an Alexa-allowed gadget for even more convenience. You can grip and demobilize your screen, interact with visual display, and watch captured video clips with just your audio.

Product Specifications

  • Field Of View: 110 degrees
  • Video Camera Resolution: Full HD (1080p)
  • Camera Power Source: AC/DC Power (plug-in)
  • Night Vision available: Yes
  • Number Of Cameras Included: 1
  • Configuration: up to 3 cameras
  • Compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • Storage Type: Cloud
  • Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi
  • Operating System Compatibility: Android, Apple iOS
  • Dimension: Height: 1.97 inches, Width: 1.93 inches, Depth: 1.42 inches, Weight: 0.11 pounds.

