Black Desert Online will be introducing its console players to a more collaborative world as the title introduces cross-play functionality next month.

Announced via a press release, developer Pearl Abyss explained that PC and console players will be kept separate for now, but console players can now experience the game together regardless of platform.

“Adventure As One,” the game’s cross-play trailer states. “Black Desert’s Cross-play launch on console finally coming on March 4th!”

While some fans are excited at the prospect of cross-play, many of the trailer’s comments were wary, even going as far as to expect the new feature to be a “dumpster fire”.

In response to the feature’s announcement, fans are instead clamouring for console parity and optimisations instead. With the PlayStation 4 version still behind in content compared to Xbox One gamers, fans are upset.

