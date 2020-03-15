Bing can now track worldwide coronavirus cases as well as show related news stories

The Novel Coronavirus has taken the world by storm and as countries scramble to fight the virus, the tech giants are fighting a totally different battle. Ever since the outbreak became global, tech companies are fighting to take down fake news and misinformation about the novel Coronavirus.

Now, Microsoft has decided to take the matter into its own hands. The company has introduced a worldwide coronavirus tracker based on Bing which collects and organizes all the data available on the internet. The tracker shows both worldwide and countrywide confirmed cases, active cases and fatal cases. Not only that but clicking on a country will also pull up related news articles specific to that region. Bing scours major news websites like NPR and the New York Times for both the latest numbers and the news related to the particular country. Unfortunately, the Bing tracker provides statewide data just for the USA so if you’re in another part of the world then you will have to settle for the countrywide data.

The new initiative should help users ditch misinformation and viral online posts for creditable news and research published by known sources. The company has been affected by the outbreak as it was forced to cancel Build 2020 last week.