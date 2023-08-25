Bing AI on Microsoft Launcher spotted in the latest beta build

Another day, another attempt by Microsoft to expand its Bing AI chat. Just like what they did by working on a new button for the chatbot on Microsoft Edge, Redmond officials will soon bring Bing AI on Microsoft Launcher on mobile.

Windows enthusiast @XenoPhanter found that the latest beta build of the Microsoft Launcher for Android includes the Bing AI chat. When you open the launcher, you will see a welcome message from Bing and a button to search using voice prompts.

In addition to the Bing AI chat feature, the latest beta build also includes a new Bing Search widget. The widget can be added to the home screen and will allow users to quickly search for information.

Bing AI has been integrated into the latest beta build of Microsoft Launcher along side a new Bing Search widget pic.twitter.com/k1c60rbN0c — Xeno (@XenoPanther) August 24, 2023

If you’re not familiar, Microsoft Launcher is a launcher app for Android devices developed by Microsoft. Boasting over 50 million downloads, it is designed to provide a more personalized and productive experience on your Android phone.

With that said, the feature is currently in beta testing and is not yet available to all users. However, it is expected to be released to the public in the coming weeks. When? Who knows, but in the meantime, we’ll keep you updated.

Microsoft Launcher is available exclusively on Android through Google Play Store.