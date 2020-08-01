Google is currently testing a new feature in Chrome Canary which I think many users have been waiting for for ages.

The feature is not spectacular but much needed – the ability to edit saved passwords.

Chrome auto-fill is the default password manager for hundreds of millions of people, but the feature often gets confused when a password has changed and refuses to give you an opportunity to update the password, meaning many times you have to fill in the password manually.

Now a new flag in Chrome Canary lets you edit the password directly and hopefully correct the issue.

To enable the feature you have to be using the Canary version of Chrome and toggle the “Edit password in Settings” flag under chrome://flags.

The password can then be updated in Settings > Passwords. The same feature is also available under Chrome for Android.

Am I the only one excited? Let us know below.

via techdows, thanks Leo for the tip.