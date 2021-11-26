Microids and Revolution Software have announced that the console release of Beyond a Steel Sky has been delayed, but only in certain regions.

In a statement made on Twitter, publisher Microids explained that this delay is due to “worldwide logistical issues and constraints beyond our control,” which is hardly an uncommon reason for a delay due to the past almost two years of COVID-19.

Weirdly, this delay is very region-specific, with different territories getting the console version of Beyond a Steel Sky at very different times. Here’s a rundown of just when and where Beyond a Steel Sky is releasing:

United Kingdom Nintendo Switch – Digital – November 30th PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch – Digital and physical – December 7th



North America Nintendo Switch – Digital – December 7th PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch – Digital and physical – December 14th



Australia & New Zealand PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch – Digital – November 30th PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch – Physical – December 17th



Europe PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch – Digital and physical – November 30th



For both the delay and the mess of dates across the variety of regions, Microids and Revolution Software have very rightly said that “we apologize for any inconvenience for players eager to get their hands on the game.”