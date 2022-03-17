Bett is set to return to ExCel London on March 23 to 25 to safely bring together the global education community in person for a three-day reunion where visitors can have the chance to enjoy inspiring content, build networks with fellow educators worldwide, and maximize learnings from innovative product demos from solution providers.

Bett is a global community for EdTech that intends to inspire ideas, build connections, and accelerate trade that can enhance the outcomes for students and teachers. As education around the world is now targeting beyond crisis response, Bett 2022’s overarching theme is ‘Creating the Future.’ Content at Bett 2022 is structured to help the global education community respond to challenges and priorities.

Bett 2022 is packed with keynotes and CPD-certified seminars. In addition to the 225+ speakers, there are also unlimited opportunities for networking with peers, industry leaders, and decision-makers.

Plan your Bett 2022 Experience

Here are some of the new things to look forward to at the Bett 2022. First, there is the Hosted Leaders Programme that matches global education leaders with solution providers through curated one-on-one sessions. For HE transformation, K12, digital strategies, whole-school management, among others, the Leaders @ Bett Theatre is the place to go.

Meanwhile, Esports @ Bett will allow educational institutions to showcase how they could harness this industry to involve learners, support the achievement of educational objectives, and recognize skills for the future. Further, Bett will stay until 8pm on March 24 for individuals who could not attend the show during the day.

To make it easier for visitors to find solution providers that match their educational needs, there are five product trains at the show. These are the Higher Education Trail, Home Learning Trail, Low Cost, High Impact Trail, SEND and Inclusion Trail, and Wellbeing Trail. Each of these product trails is devoted to a key challenge or opportunity in education.

Bett 2022 is still open for registration. You could also start planning your Bett 2022 experience by looking into the three-day schedule,

Microsoft returns for Bett 2022

Microsoft expressed its excitement to join Bett this year as they plan to share new tools and updates that would support equitable education for learners worldwide. Visitors could use Microsoft Hub to join virtually. They could also visit in person at stand NC43.

One of the Microsoft keynotes includes “What’s now, what’s next.’ This could help participants learn more about the increase in equity and how to maximize investments in EdTech. This is going to be at the Bett Arena on March 23.

Another Microsoft keynote is “Mind the gap: Addressing the skills gap and meeting the expectations of modern learners,” which shall be on Wednesday, March 23. This will focus on the research-based strategies to develop institutional agility and respond to the diverse learners’ needs.

Content theater and a lot of demonstration stations at NC43 could be visited to meet with product experts. In-person visitors could also enjoy the Partner Passport Adventure and Microsoft Virtual Testing Lab.