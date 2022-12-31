Best Way to Restore Deleted WhatsApp Messages without Backup on iPhone

| Sponsored |

WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging apps used worldwide. Most chats and messaging for other purposes are done on it. We can say it has replaced text messages. It has a backup feature that allows recovery even if you lose your WhatsApp messages.

What if you didn’t back up? Then how to restore deleted WhatsApp messages without backup? Then you just don’t worry. Here you will be guided to recover deleted WhatsApp messages without backup. You will learn about a tool called UltData WhatsApp Recovery, which is the most successful tool to retrieve deleted WhatsApp messages on iPhone. Just keep reading the article.

How to Restore Deleted WhatsApp Messages without Backup on iPhone

Are you fed up with different methods and apps to recover deleted WhatsApp messages without backup? If yes, now you don’t need to look further because UltData WhatsApp Recovery is all you need. It is a trusted software that allows you to recover deleted WhatsApp chat within simple steps. Whether there is a backup on WhatsApp or iCloud or not, this incredible software can successfully retrieve WhatsApp data.

Moreover, not only messages but other types of WhatsApp data, whether it be videos, pictures, or attachments. Tenorshare UltData WhatsApp Recovery is for all models of iPhone, whether new or old. It is the most renowned software for recovery in the market due to its effectiveness.

Steps to Restore Deleted WhatsApp Messages without Backup on iPhone

Step 1: Download, install and launch UltData WhatsApp Recovery. You would connect the device through a lightning cable. Please pick what you want to scan and recover, or just select all, then tap on the “Scan” button to proceed.

Step 2: Now, you can select the deleted or lost data you need to recover.

Step 3: Check the files you want and click the “Recover to PC” button. Now you can recover lost files to your computer (only contacts and messages will be directly recovered to your iPhone).

Why Choose UltData WhatsApp Recovery to Restore WhatsApp Messages

This software is very easy to use and accessible to everyone who doesn’t know how to restore WhatsApp messages on a new iPhone without backup.

Reason 1: Good for Beginners

If you haven’t restored WhatsApp data before and don’t know how it is done, then you have come to the right place. This software will show you each step of how to restore deleted WhatsApp messages because the software has a clear and clean UI and a user-friendly application for non-tech users.

Reason 2: Restore deleted WhatsApp messages without backup

Did you forget to back up your WhatsApp chats and accidentally delete all your messages? Then don’t worry because this tool is going to help you recover everything you wanted back on your WhatsApp, even if you did not have a backup.

Reason 3: Recover more than 7 types of WhatsApp data

With this software, you can recover over 7 types of data from WhatsApp that you have lost. You can easily recover your chats, videos, photos, and documents you had on WhatsApp.

Reason 4: Recover WhatsApp Data with a High Success Rate

If you are thinking that you are wasting your time trying to recover your data from this tool, then you are thinking wrong because this software has been useful to so many people who did not know how to retrieve deleted WhatsApp messages on iPhone. Many people have been successful in recovering WhatsApp data using this tool.

FAQs

Q1.Where are deleted WhatsApp messages stored on iPhones?

Deleted WhatsApp messages are usually stored on the backup, but if you haven’t backed up your device, your messages are still stored on your iPhone and the previous backups of WhatsApp.

Q2.How can I get my WhatsApp chat history back without backup?

Always keep in mind to back up your WhatsApp chat history, but in case you didn’t back up your WhatsApp data and now you want your chat history back, then you try UltData WhatsApp Recovery to get your hands on the chat history that was lost.

Q3.How to recover 1-year-old WhatsApp messages without backup?

Recovering 1-year-old messages is a difficult task, especially when you don’t have a backup of those messages. You can try to restore them using UltData WhatsApp Recovery.

Q4.How can I recover permanently deleted WhatsApp messages on my iPhone?

Recovering permanently deleted messages is not an easy task, but some WhatsApp Recovery tools like UltData WhatsApp Recovery offer a chance to restore your precious WhatsApp messages on your iPhone. You can give it a shot.

Final Words

Managing all WhatsApp messages at once is a difficult task. In the process of maintaining the conversations, we may lose some of the most important WhatsApp messages by accident. And we don’t have any idea how we can recover deleted WhatsApp chat.

Tenorshare UltData WhatsApp Recovery is at your rescue to bring back all your important WhatsApp messages. If you have been looking for a way to somehow recover deleted WhatsApp messages without backup, then you can easily restore WhatsApp messages without any hassle by following the steps that are mentioned above.