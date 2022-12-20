These are the best Surface accessory deals on Amazon this week

It’s December, and it means the season of gift-giving. With this, it is no surprise that there are lots of discounted deals now everywhere. And if you are looking for some of the best Surface accessories to give to your loved ones, Amazon is the place to go. There’s no need to rummage the who place, though, as we rounded up the best Surface accessory discounts for you here.

Microsoft Surface Docks

The original Microsoft Surface Dock and Surface Dock 2 are now being offered at lower prices on Amazon. The first-Gen Surface Dock is now 45% off, but if you want a better dock that is compatible with all the recent Surface devices and can charge and transfer data faster, the Surface Dock 2 is the choice, which is now 17% cheaper than its original price. Aside from its 10Gbps transfer speed support and up to 120W power delivery, it can also handle two 4K displays at 60Hz or two 5K displays at 30Hz and four total USB-C ports.

Microsoft Surface Type Covers

Different Microsoft Surface Type Covers are now on sale on Amazon and if you are looking for a flexible model that can suit most Surface devices, check out this ice-blue Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Type Cover. It is now $30 cheaper and complements Surface Pro 7+, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro 3, Surface Pro 4, Surface Pro (5th Gen), and Surface Pro 6 devices. For Surface Go users, there is also a choice for the Microsoft Surface Go Alcantara Signature Type Cover, which offers a 36% discount and is compatible with Surface Go 3, Surface Go 2, and Surface Go.

Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse

Get the right mouse for your Surface device through this deal from Microsoft, which can save you almost $40. This light grey Surface Precision Mouse features patented magnetic scrolling, three programmable buttons, and a 2.4GHz wireless frequency range. It can also pair with up to three computers, and its rechargeable Lithium-ion battery can last up to three months.

Microsoft Surface Headphones

Pair your classy-looking Surface product with stylish over-ear Microsoft Surface Headphones. But aside from its pristine clean gray look, it is a decent audio accessory that will let you enjoy music and calls better. Its omnisonic audio is complemented by a noise cancellation feature (up to 30 dB for active noise cancellation and up to 40 dB for passive noise cancellation), so you’ll hear sounds in the best possible way. Moreover, it has intuitive controls to adjust the volume, skip tracks, mute your mic, or hang up calls, and it even works with Microsoft Cortana so that you can execute commands with just your voice. Get it now while it’s still 49% off.

Surface Slim Pen 2

It is the perfect time to get a Surface Slim Pen 2, which is now 31% cheaper on Amazon. It sports a slim carpenter-inspired style, giving you easy control as you write and scribble on your Surface screen. Additionally, it has a haptic motor that makes you feel like you’re using real paper. For artists, its zero-force inking and sharper pen tip allow interaction with the screen at a perfect angle for ultra-precise tilting, shading, and an exceptional 4,096 points of pressure sensitivity.