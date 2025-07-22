8 Best Antivirus with VPN and Password Manager

Finding the best antivirus with VPN and password manager is crucial for anyone seeking an all-in-one security solution. In 2025, many top cybersecurity providers offer value-for-money bundles that combine malware protection, secure VPN services, and password management in one subscription. Below we list the best bundles that include all three tools, with their prices, features, supported platforms, and pros and cons. These suites let you save money and avoid the hassle of juggling separate apps while keeping your devices and accounts safe.

Best Antivirus with VPN and Password Manager in 2025

1. Norton 360 Deluxe — Comprehensive Security Suite

Norton 360 Deluxe is a top-tier security suite that provides powerful antivirus, an unlimited VPN, and a full-featured password manager in one plan. It covers up to 5 devices and includes extras like 50 GB cloud backup and dark web monitoring. Norton’s malware protection is excellent (100% detection in independent tests) and its Secure VPN has servers in 30+ countries. The included Norton Password Manager lets you store and sync unlimited passwords across devices at no extra cost. Note: Norton’s first-year pricing is affordable, but renewal rates more than double, reflecting its premium feature set.

Price (first year / renewal): $49.99 first year (5 devices); renews at $119.99/year (about $10/month).

$49.99 first year (5 devices); renews at $119.99/year (about $10/month). Supported Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS.

Windows, macOS, Android, iOS. Antivirus: Real-time malware protection, firewall, anti-phishing, and 100% malware detection in tests.

Real-time malware protection, firewall, anti-phishing, and 100% malware detection in tests. VPN: Yes – Unlimited data, over 30 server locations; unblocks popular streaming sites like Netflix.

Yes – data, over 30 server locations; unblocks popular streaming sites like Netflix. Password Manager: Yes – Stores unlimited passwords, auto-fill and password generator included.

Yes – Stores unlimited passwords, auto-fill and password generator included. Additional Features: 50 GB cloud backup, Safe Web browser extension, webcam protection, parental controls (in Premium plans).

Pros:

Excellent malware detection and overall protection (backed by a 100% Virus Protection Promise ).

). Built-in VPN with no data cap , providing online privacy without limits.

, providing online privacy without limits. Includes a robust password manager and cloud backup for comprehensive digital safety.

User-friendly interface with many useful extras (PC cleanup, dark web monitoring, etc.).

5-device coverage is great for families or multiple devices.

Cons:

High renewal price (more than double the first-year cost) – make sure to budget for year two.

(more than double the first-year cost) – make sure to budget for year two. Can impact system performance during scans slightly more than some competitors.

VPN has limited P2P support and struggles with some streaming libraries beyond US Netflix.

Many features can be overwhelming for new users (learning curve to use all tools).

2. Bitdefender Premium Security — Lightweight Suite with Full VPN

Bitdefender Premium Security is a value-packed bundle that includes Bitdefender’s award-winning antivirus, an unlimited Premium VPN, and a cross-platform password manager. It protects up to 10 devices on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Bitdefender’s malware engine is very effective (97–100% detection in lab tests) and lightweight on system resources. The Premium plan adds an unlimited-data VPN (no 200MB/day limit) for secure browsing and also includes Bitdefender SecurePass password manager for all your logins. Notable features include web filtering, ransomware rollback, webcam/mic protection, and the SafePay secure browser for online banking.

Price (first year): $79.99 per year for 10 devices (first-year promo; covers all features). Standard Bitdefender Total Security (5 devices) is ~$69.99/year but VPN is limited to 200MB/day.

$79.99 per year for 10 devices (first-year promo; covers all features). Standard Bitdefender Total Security (5 devices) is ~$69.99/year but VPN is limited to 200MB/day. Supported Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS.

Windows, macOS, Android, iOS. Antivirus: Top-tier engine with multiple scan types (Quick, Full, Custom) and

advanced threat defense; consistently high lab scores.

Top-tier engine with multiple scan types (Quick, Full, Custom) and advanced threat defense; consistently high lab scores. VPN: Yes – Unlimited data (Premium VPN included) with 3,000+ servers in 100+ countries. (Standard plans include a limited VPN)

Yes – data (Premium VPN included) with 3,000+ servers in 100+ countries. (Standard plans include a limited VPN) Password Manager: Yes – SecurePass manager included (store and sync passwords with AES-256 encryption).

Yes – manager included (store and sync passwords with AES-256 encryption). Additional Features: File shredder, SafePay secure browser, anti-tracker, firewall, parental controls, and device optimizer.

Pros:

Strong malware protection with near-perfect detection rates.

with near-perfect detection rates. Integrated VPN offers extensive server coverage; no daily limits on Premium plan.

Excellent extra features: web filtering, password manager, secure banking browser, etc., for well-rounded security.

Affordable first-year price for the feature set (about $8/month for 10 devices).

for the feature set (about $8/month for 10 devices). 30-day money-back guarantee to try the full suite risk-free.

Cons:

VPN unlimited data is only in the highest plan – lower Bitdefender tiers cap VPN usage at 200MB/day.

VPN is decent but not the best for streaming (unblocks limited services).

Password manager, while secure, is basic compared to standalone managers (no sharing or digital legacy options).

Renewal price increases significantly (be mindful of auto-renewal at full price).

Premium plan cost is higher than basic suites (but justified by added VPN/privacy features).

3. McAfee Total Protection — All-In-One with Unlimited Devices

McAfee Total Protection (now part of the McAfee+ plans) delivers antivirus, VPN, and password management under one roof. McAfee’s security suite has an easy-to-use interface and a 100% malware detection rate in recent tests. Every McAfee plan includes the True Key password manager for unlimited passwords and a Secure VPN for online privacy. The bundle also provides extras like identity monitoring, a firewall, anti-phishing web protection, and a file shredder. Notably, McAfee allows unlimited devices on most subscriptions (coverage for all your family’s PCs and mobile devices) under a single license, which adds excellent value. Initial prices are low, though like others, McAfee applies a renewal hike after the first year.

Price (first year): ~$39.99 for the first year (individual plan; often discounted). Family plans for multiple users cost more. Renewal prices are higher after the first term.

~$39.99 for the first year (individual plan; often discounted). Family plans for multiple users cost more. Renewal prices are higher after the first term. Supported Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (unlimited devices).

Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (unlimited devices). Antivirus: Real-time virus and ransomware protection, smart firewall, device performance optimization, and Wi-Fi network security. Scored 100% in malware detection during tests.

Real-time virus and ransomware protection, smart firewall, device performance optimization, and Wi-Fi network security. Scored 100% in malware detection during tests. VPN: Yes – Unlimited Secure VPN (bank-grade AES-256 encryption) to protect your browsing on public Wi-Fi and at home.

Yes – Secure VPN (bank-grade AES-256 encryption) to protect your browsing on public Wi-Fi and at home. Password Manager: Yes – McAfee True Key for storing and auto-filling passwords on all major browsers and mobile (supports biometrics and 2FA).

Yes – for storing and auto-filling passwords on all major browsers and mobile (supports biometrics and 2FA). Additional Features: Identity theft monitoring (dark web email alerts), social media privacy guard, file encryption, parental controls (in family plans), and a Protection Score dashboard.

Pros:

Comprehensive suite – includes device security, privacy VPN, and password vault on all plans.

– includes device security, privacy VPN, and password vault on all plans. Protects unlimited devices (in Plus/Premium plans), making it great value for households with many devices.

(in Plus/Premium plans), making it great value for households with many devices. User-friendly interface with a single dashboard for AV, VPN, and identity monitoring.

Strong web protection (anti-phishing and malicious site blocking) and useful extras like file shredder.

Password manager handles essentials well (auto-save/fill, generator, cross-device sync).

Cons:

Password manager lacks some advanced features (no password sharing or auditing reports).

Renewal rate jump is significant – the low first-year price increases in year two.

is significant – the low first-year price increases in year two. VPN is solid for privacy but not as fast or feature-rich as standalone VPN services (basic server selection, no advanced settings).

Identity monitoring features are region-limited (full ID protection mainly for US users in higher tiers).

Mac and mobile apps have slightly fewer features than Windows version (common for many suites).

4. Kaspersky Plus — Advanced Protection with Unlimited VPN

Kaspersky Plus is the mid-tier plan in Kaspersky’s new lineup (above “Standard”), and it includes all three essentials: strong antivirus, an unlimited VPN, and Kaspersky’s Premium Password Manager. It’s a multi-platform suite that supports up to 5 or more devices (you can choose device count) on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Kaspersky’s malware engine is consistently top-rated (100% detection in independent AV tests), and the suite adds features like a two-way firewall, safe browsing/anti-phishing, webcam protection, and system cleanup tools. The unlimited Secure Connection VPN (no data caps) is bundled to protect your privacy, though it’s not the fastest for heavy streaming use. The password manager offers cross-device sync, auto-fill, and password health reports with AES-256 encryption and biometric login support.

Price (annual): ~€34.99/year (about $39/year) for Kaspersky Plus plan. (Kaspersky Premium (higher tier) is ~€39.99/year and adds identity protection and parental controls.)

~€34.99/year (about $39/year) for Kaspersky Plus plan. (Kaspersky Premium (higher tier) is ~€39.99/year and adds identity protection and parental controls.) Supported Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (up to 5 or 10 devices depending on license).

Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (up to 5 or 10 devices depending on license). Antivirus: Excellent anti-malware engine (100% detection), real-time protection, anti-ransomware, network attack blocker, and safe money secure browser for online payments.

Excellent anti-malware engine (100% detection), real-time protection, anti-ransomware, network attack blocker, and safe money secure browser for online payments. VPN: Yes – Unlimited Kaspersky Secure Connection VPN included (no daily limit). Provides basic VPN functions for privacy and geo-spoofing.

Yes – Kaspersky Secure Connection VPN included (no daily limit). Provides basic VPN functions for privacy and geo-spoofing. Password Manager: Yes – Kaspersky Password Manager (Premium version) for unlimited passwords, auto-fill, password strength check, 2FA support, but no sharing feature.

Yes – Kaspersky Password Manager (Premium version) for unlimited passwords, auto-fill, password strength check, 2FA support, but no sharing feature. Additional Features: Privacy tools (webcam/mic protection), data leak checker (email breach monitoring), file shredder, system optimizer, and app update checker.

Pros:

Reliable malware protection – among the highest detection rates in the industry.

– among the highest detection rates in the industry. Unlimited VPN and full password manager included at a very competitive price point.

Clean, easy-to-navigate interface with helpful prompts (great for non-technical users).

Lots of extra features (safe browsing, privacy tools, system cleanup) to enhance security.

Lightweight performance – minimal impact on system during scans.

Cons:

Kaspersky’s VPN, while unlimited, is relatively slow for streaming and heavy downloads (primarily meant for basic privacy and browsing).

and heavy downloads (primarily meant for basic privacy and browsing). Password manager lacks some advanced capabilities like password sharing or emergency access.

The data leak checker is limited compared to full identity monitoring services (only checks email breaches).

is limited compared to full identity monitoring services (only checks email breaches). Due to geopolitical issues, some users have trust concerns – Kaspersky has moved data centers to Switzerland to address this (if relevant to you).

Customer support can be slower outside of Europe (time-zone differences for global users).

5. TotalAV Total Security — Budget-Friendly with All Features

TotalAV Total Security is an affordable bundle that combines a capable antivirus with an unlimited-data VPN and a fully integrated password manager called Total Password. It’s known for its easy-to-use interface and useful device optimization tools. TotalAV uses Avira’s antivirus engine under the hood, which achieved 99% malware detection in tests, and includes real-time protection against viruses, spyware, and phishing sites. The Total Security plan (the highest tier) covers up to 6 devices and adds the Password Vault and an Ad-Block VPN extension on top of the VPN. The VPN is seamlessly integrated and offers unlimited browsing data and decent speeds for everyday use. The password manager is basic but secure, supporting auto-fill and a password generator across your browsers. TotalAV’s first-year pricing is often heavily discounted, making it one of the best bargains for an all-in-one suite.

Price (first year): ~€49.00/year (? $50/year) for Total Security plan – often discounted around 70% for new users. Renewal will be higher (be sure to check promo details).

~€49.00/year (? $50/year) for Total Security plan – often discounted around 70% for new users. Renewal will be higher (be sure to check promo details). Supported Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS.

Windows, macOS, Android, iOS. Antivirus: Real-time malware scanning, scheduled scans, anti-phishing web shield, system tune-up tools (junk cleaner, startup optimizer). Scored 99% in malware detection.

Real-time malware scanning, scheduled scans, anti-phishing web shield, system tune-up tools (junk cleaner, startup optimizer). Scored 99% in malware detection. VPN: Yes – Unlimited data VPN (Safe Browsing VPN) included in Internet Security and Total Security plans. Protects your connection and can unblock some geo-restricted content.

Yes – data VPN (Safe Browsing VPN) included in Internet Security and Total Security plans. Protects your connection and can unblock some geo-restricted content. Password Manager: Yes – Total Password vault for storing passwords. Auto-imports passwords from browsers and auto-fills logins; secured with 256-bit AES encryption.

Yes – vault for storing passwords. Auto-imports passwords from browsers and auto-fills logins; secured with 256-bit AES encryption. Additional Features: Ad blocker, data breach monitoring, identity protection alerts, device performance optimization, and 24/7 live support.

Pros:

Excellent value for money – low introductory price for a full security suite.

– low introductory price for a full security suite. User-friendly design; very quick to install and run, with one-click optimizations.

Unlimited VPN is built into the app (no extra install) and has no data caps.

is built into the app (no extra install) and has no data caps. Includes device cleanup and tuning tools to keep systems running fast (unique among many antiviruses).

30-day money-back guarantee and free version (with limited features) to test the waters.

Cons:

Password manager is a bit bare-bones – lacks advanced features and was occasionally glitchy in tests (e.g. some auto-fill icon issues).

– lacks advanced features and was occasionally glitchy in tests (e.g. some auto-fill icon issues). Covers a maximum of 6–8 devices depending on plan; no unlimited device option (may be limiting for large families).

VPN, while unlimited, doesn’t have the server range or speed of top standalone VPNs (suitable for basic use but not heavy streaming/torrenting).

Renewal pricing jumps considerably after the initial term discount.

No dedicated firewall (relies on OS firewall), and no parental controls included.

Avira Prime is a comprehensive security bundle that includes Avira’s top-rated antivirus, Phantom VPN Pro (unlimited data), and Avira Password Manager Pro, along with additional privacy and performance tools. Avira’s antivirus is cloud-based and had a perfect 100% malware detection rate in recent evaluations. The suite protects up to 5 devices on all major platforms under one subscription. Avira Prime’s password manager offers unlimited password storage, auto-fill, password health check, and data breach monitoring for your accounts. The included Phantom VPN Pro has no data limits and a decent server selection, enhancing your privacy on public Wi-Fi. Avira Prime also stands out for its identity protection features (continuous email breach monitoring) and system optimization tools (startup optimizer, software updater, file shredder). It’s a bit pricier than some competitors, but it bundles a wide array of features for the price.

Price (annual): €59.95/year (approximately $65/year) for 5 devices. Avira often provides a 30–60 day money-back guarantee for Prime.

€59.95/year (approximately $65/year) for 5 devices. Avira often provides a 30–60 day money-back guarantee for Prime. Supported Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (5 devices; additional device licenses available).

Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (5 devices; additional device licenses available). Antivirus: Cloud-based malware scanning, real-time protection, ransomware defense, and anti-phishing. Top scores in AV-Test and AV-Comparatives (100% detection).

Cloud-based malware scanning, real-time protection, ransomware defense, and anti-phishing. Top scores in AV-Test and AV-Comparatives (100% detection). VPN: Yes – Phantom VPN Pro included (no data cap). Provides secure browsing and can bypass basic geo-restrictions (servers in 30+ countries).

Yes – included (no data cap). Provides secure browsing and can bypass basic geo-restrictions (servers in 30+ countries). Password Manager: Yes – Avira Password Manager Pro with unlimited passwords , auto-fill, password strength reports, 2FA support, and data breach alerts.

Yes – Avira Password Manager Pro with , auto-fill, password strength reports, 2FA support, and data breach alerts. Additional Features: Software and driver updater, privacy settings tuner, file shredder, system speedup tools, and a Privacy Advisor that scans for exposed personal info.

Pros:

High malware detection efficacy and a very light impact on system performance (uses cloud scanning).

efficacy and a very light impact on system performance (uses cloud scanning). Unlimited VPN and premium password manager included – no need to buy those separately.

Friendly interface with a one-click “Smart Scan” that finds security, privacy, and performance issues in one go.

Great extra tools for privacy and maintenance (tracker blocker, junk cleaner, duplicate file finder, etc.).

Generous 60-day money-back guarantee to try Prime risk-free.

Cons:

Higher annual price than some rivals – though feature-rich, it may be overkill if you don’t use all components.

than some rivals – though feature-rich, it may be overkill if you don’t use all components. Password manager lacks some niche features like emergency access or family sharing options.

VPN is mid-range – suitable for general use, but not as fast or configurable as top standalone VPNs (and no specialty servers).

Identity monitoring is limited mostly to breach alerts for emails (not as comprehensive as dedicated identity theft services).

Occasional upsell notifications for Avira’s other products, although much reduced in Prime vs. the free version.

7. Trend Micro Premium Security Suite — Security Plus Privacy for Families

Trend Micro’s Premium Security Suite is the top-tier offering that combines its strong AI-powered antivirus, a basic VPN, and a feature-rich password manager, alongside identity theft protection perks. Trend Micro’s malware engine is known for fast scans and scored ~97% detection in recent tests. The Premium Security Suite plan covers up to 10 devices and notably adds a VPN (Trend Micro’s VPN Proxy) as well as dark web monitoring and identity theft insurance for US customers. The Trend Micro Password Manager (included in Premium and also in the Maximum Security plan) offers unlimited password storage, auto-fill, 2FA, a secure browser extension, and even a unique feature: it encrypts keystrokes to thwart keyloggers. This suite also provides excellent anti-phishing, a hardened browser for financial transactions, social media privacy scanning, and robust parental controls – making it a great choice for families.

Price (annual): €46.80/year (approx $50/year) for Premium Security Suite – covers 10 devices and includes all features. (Trend Micro Maximum Security is ~€42.54/year for 5 devices but lacks the VPN service).

€46.80/year (approx $50/year) for Premium Security Suite – covers 10 devices and includes all features. (Trend Micro Maximum Security is ~€42.54/year for 5 devices but service). Supported Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (10 devices in Premium plan).

Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (10 devices in Premium plan). Antivirus: AI-powered behavior monitoring, ransomware protection, web threat defense, and 97% malware detection rate in tests. Offers a simple 1-click scanner and PC optimization tools.

AI-powered behavior monitoring, ransomware protection, web threat defense, and in tests. Offers a simple 1-click scanner and PC optimization tools. VPN: Yes – included in Premium Suite (secure VPN with unlimited data for privacy and Wi-Fi protection). The VPN is straightforward with basic server locations; good for securing traffic, but not a full standalone VPN replacement.

Yes – included in Premium Suite (secure VPN with unlimited data for privacy and Wi-Fi protection). The VPN is straightforward with basic server locations; good for securing traffic, but not a full standalone VPN replacement. Password Manager: Yes – Trend Micro Password Manager (included in 5- and 10-device suites) with unlimited passwords , auto-fill, password generator, 2FA, password auditing, and even ad/tracker blocking integrated.

Yes – Trend Micro Password Manager (included in 5- and 10-device suites) with , auto-fill, password generator, 2FA, password auditing, and even ad/tracker blocking integrated. Additional Features: Social media account privacy scanner, Pay Guard secure browser for banking, Parental Controls (website/app filtering and usage time limits), system tune-up utilities, and $1M identity theft insurance (US-only).

Pros:

Very easy to use – everything can be managed via a central console, and the antivirus has minimal impact on system speed.

Keylogger protection: Unique feature where the password manager encrypts keystrokes to defeat keyloggers, boosting security for sensitive logins.

Unique feature where the password manager encrypts keystrokes to defeat keyloggers, boosting security for sensitive logins. Full suite of family-oriented features: strong parental controls and social media safety reports.

Identity theft protection adds value (especially for US users needing insurance and credit monitoring).

Competitive pricing for 10-device coverage including VPN and ID protection.

Cons:

VPN is basic – functional for privacy, but lacks advanced features and may not perform as well for streaming or international access.

– functional for privacy, but lacks advanced features and may not perform as well for streaming or international access. Password manager, while solid, doesn’t offer password sharing or account recovery options in case you lose your master password.

Detection rate (97%) is a tad lower than top competitors like Norton/Bitdefender in some tests – still good, but not the absolute highest.

Identity protection features beyond password monitoring are mostly limited to the US market.

The interface, though simple, is a bit dated in design, and some settings (like scheduling scans) are somewhat hidden.

8. Panda Dome Premium — Versatile Suite with VPN and Keeper Passwords

Panda Dome Premium is the highest-tier offering from Panda Security, packing antivirus, an unlimited VPN, and a password manager (Panda Passwords) into one subscription. Panda’s antivirus provides decent protection (around 95% detection in tests) and a very easy-to-navigate interface. What sets Panda Dome apart is its visually appealing UI and unique extras like a file vault, device location features, and a PC rescue kit. The Premium plan includes VPN Premium (no 150 MB/day limit, unlike lower tiers) and the full Password Depot-powered password manager for unlimited passwords. The password manager integrates as a browser extension, offering a password generator and analyzer for password strength. Panda Dome Premium supports an unlimited number of devices, which is great for large families, and it comes with 24/7 premium technical support.

Price (annual): €37.49/year (approx $40/year) for the Premium plan on promotion. (Panda Dome Complete – one tier lower – is cheaper but its VPN is limited; only Premium gives unlimited VPN data.)

€37.49/year (approx $40/year) for the Premium plan on promotion. (Panda Dome Complete – one tier lower – is cheaper but its VPN is limited; only Premium gives data.) Supported Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (multi-device licenses, including an unlimited device option).

Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (multi-device licenses, including an unlimited device option). Antivirus: Real-time protection against malware, ransomware & scams. 95% detection in independent tests. Includes a firewall, Wi-Fi protection, process monitor, and USB device scanning.

Real-time protection against malware, ransomware & scams. 95% detection in independent tests. Includes a firewall, Wi-Fi protection, process monitor, and USB device scanning. VPN: Yes – VPN Premium included (powered by Hotspot Shield) with unlimited data and server selection in many countries. (Lower editions only have a limited daily VPN quota.)

Yes – included (powered by Hotspot Shield) with and server selection in many countries. (Lower editions only have a limited daily VPN quota.) Password Manager: Yes – Panda Dome Passwords (based on Password Depot) for unlimited password storage, auto-fill, a built-in password strength analyzer, and secure password sharing via encrypted files.

Yes – Panda Dome Passwords (based on Password Depot) for unlimited password storage, auto-fill, a built-in password strength analyzer, and secure password sharing via encrypted files. Additional Features: File encryption and shredding, Anti-theft tools (for mobile devices), tune-up utilities, application control, and a bootable Rescue Kit to clean infected PCs.

Pros:

All-in-one convenience: even the free Panda plans include some VPN, and Premium gives the full unlimited VPN + password vault.

even the free Panda plans include some VPN, and Premium gives the full unlimited VPN + password vault. Very intuitive and attractive interface – suitable for beginners.

Additional tools like device anti-theft and Rescue Kit add value, especially for mobile device users.

Unlimited device option available, which few competitors offer (useful if you have lots of gadgets).

24/7 technical support for Premium users, and a 30-day money-back guarantee to try it out.

Cons:

Malware detection is good but not top-tier (missed a few more samples than the likes of Norton/Bitdefender in tests).

Web protection is weaker than competitors – Panda can occasionally miss some phishing sites that others block.

than competitors – Panda can occasionally miss some phishing sites that others block. Password manager, while functional, is a licensed third-party product (Password Depot) and lacks advanced features like cloud sync across devices unless set up with Panda account sync.

VPN lacks some advanced settings and can be inconsistent in unblocking streaming content.

Renewal pricing can be high if you don’t catch it on sale, and some features in Premium might feel duplicative if you’re not using them all.

Comparison Table: Best Antivirus Bundles with VPN & Password Manager

Provider (Plan) First-Year Price VPN Included Password Manager OS Support Norton 360 Deluxe $49.99/year (5 devices) Yes (Unlimited) Yes (Norton Password Manager) Win, Mac, Android, iOS Bitdefender Premium $79.99/year (10 devices) Yes (Unlimited) Yes (SecurePass Manager) Win, Mac, Android, iOS McAfee Total Prot. ~$39.99/year (unlim. devices) Yes (Unlimited) Yes (True Key) Win, Mac, Android, iOS Kaspersky Plus €34.99/year ( $39) Yes (Unlimited) Yes (KPM Premium) Win, Mac, Android, iOS TotalAV Total Security €49.00/year ( $50) Yes (Unlimited) Yes (Total Password) Win, Mac, Android, iOS Avira Prime €59.95/year (~$65) Yes (Unlimited) Yes (Password Manager Pro) Win, Mac, Android, iOS Trend Micro Premium €46.80/year (~$50) Yes (Unlimited) Yes (Trend Micro PM) Win, Mac, Android, iOS Panda Dome Premium €37.49/year (~$40) Yes (Unlimited) Yes (Panda Passwords) Win, Mac, Android, iOS

Note: All the above bundles include both VPN and password manager in one subscription. Prices are promotional first-year rates in most cases; renewal prices may be higher. OS support refers to desktop and mobile platforms covered by the license. Always check device count limits and feature details on the provider’s website to choose the right plan for your needs.

FAQs

Which antivirus includes a VPN and password manager?

Many modern security suites include both a VPN and a password manager in their higher-tier plans. Notable examples in 2025 are Norton 360, Bitdefender Total Security/Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Kaspersky Plus/Premium, Avira Prime, Trend Micro Premium, Panda Dome Premium, and TotalAV Total Security. All of these bundles combine antivirus with built-in VPN services and password managers under one subscription. This means you can get comprehensive malware protection, encrypted browsing, and secure password storage without buying separate products. When choosing, ensure the plan explicitly lists a VPN (ideally unlimited data) and a password manager or “password vault” in its features. The comparison table above highlights several top options that include both.

For most users, buying a bundle is more convenient and cost-effective. A combined security suite means one subscription and app covers your antivirus, VPN, and password management needs, often at a lower price than purchasing each tool individually. Integration can also be smoother – for example, the suite’s password manager may alert you of breached passwords while the antivirus checks for keyloggers, and the VPN can often be turned on from the same dashboard. That said, standalone products sometimes offer more advanced features. Power users with very specific needs might pair a top-rated standalone VPN or password manager with their antivirus. But if you value simplicity and good overall protection, a bundle is usually better value and easier to manage. In short, for the average person – yes, an all-in-one security bundle is worth it for the unified protection and savings.