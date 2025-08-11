5 Best Antivirus for Kids in 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Short on time? Here is the best antivirus for kids in 2025:



Norton 360 Deluxe: Comes with comprehensive parental controls (to filter content, limit screen time, and track device location) to keep kids safe online, and it provides real-time malware protection with a perfect 100% detection rate in tests. It also includes extras such as advanced anti-phishing protection, a secure VPN, dark web monitoring, and more.

Why Kids Need Antivirus & Parental Controls

Online Dangers: Children can accidentally encounter inappropriate content or predatory strangers on the internet. Excessive screen time without supervision may also lead to addiction or health issues.

Children can accidentally encounter inappropriate content or predatory strangers on the internet. Excessive screen time without supervision may also lead to addiction or health issues. Cyber Threats: Kids are just as vulnerable to viruses, malware, and phishing scams as adults, especially since they might be less cautious online.

Kids are just as vulnerable to viruses, malware, and phishing scams as adults, especially since they might be less cautious online. Peace of Mind for Parents: Combining a quality antivirus with robust parental controls lets you block harmful content, monitor usage, and limit screen time, ensuring your child stays safe online while giving you peace of mind. This all-in-one approach is often more cost-effective and convenient than using separate security and parental control tools.

Below are our top picks for antivirus software that excel at protecting kids and families online, by pairing strong malware defense with easy-to-use parental control features:

1. Norton 360 Deluxe — Best Overall Antivirus for Kids & Families

Norton 360 Deluxe’s parental controls include a location tracking feature, letting parents view a child’s device on a map in real time (geo-fencing shown), and even set alerts if they leave a safe zone.

Norton 360 Deluxe is widely ranked #1 for protecting kids online thanks to its powerful antivirus engine and full suite of parental controls. In tests, Norton achieved a 100% malware detection rate, ensuring viruses, spyware, and other threats are caught before they can harm your child’s device. Its parental control module (Norton Family) is very easy to use, offering pre-set profiles by age and a range of tools to supervise and protect your kids’ online activity.

Key parental features: Norton allows you to set up web content filtering, block inappropriate websites/apps, monitor search terms, and establish screen time limits (with a special “School Time” mode to keep kids focused on educational content). You can also track your child’s location in real time and set up geo-fence alerts (Norton retains a 30-day location history as well). If a child attempts to access a blocked site or disables the required browser extension, Norton will notify you instantly.

Security extras: Beyond kid-specific features, Norton 360 Deluxe is an all-in-one security suite – it includes an unlimited-use VPN, password manager, dark web monitoring, and even webcam protections. This makes it a great value for families, covering up to 5 devices with antivirus protection (and you can monitor up to 10 devices with parental controls).

? Why it’s best for kids: Norton 360 Deluxe has the best bundled parental controls on the market, paired with top-tier malware protection. It offers multiple age-appropriate profiles and an intuitive app for parents. In short, Norton provides a comprehensive, easy-to-manage solution for keeping kids safe from both online threats and unsuitable content.

Pros:

Perfect malware detection and strong real-time protection.

Comprehensive parental controls (content filtering, time limits, YouTube monitoring, location tracking) with age-based presets.

Multi-device support (up to 5 devices; works on Windows, Android, iOS).

Includes useful extras like VPN, password manager, and dark web monitoring in the same plan.

Cons:

Parental controls not supported on Mac computers (macOS users might pair Norton’s antivirus with a separate parental app or use a Mac-specific solution like Intego).

computers (macOS users might pair Norton’s antivirus with a separate parental app or use a Mac-specific solution like Intego). No unlimited-device option – plans cover a fixed number of devices (unlike some competitors that allow unlimited family devices).

2. Bitdefender Total Security — Cloud-Based Antivirus with Excellent Parental Controls

Bitdefender Total Security is a lightweight yet powerful antivirus suite that also offers great parental control tools. Its cloud-based malware scanner scored 100% detection in independent tests and barely impacts system performance, so it won’t slow down your kids’ devices during scans. Bitdefender’s security coverage is broad, protecting Windows, Android, iOS, and even Mac devices – meaning you get parental controls on practically all platforms your children use.

Key parental features: Bitdefender’s parental control module lets you filter websites and app content, set daily screen time limits, track your child’s device location, and even has an “Internet time reward” system (so parents can reward kids with extra screen time for good behavior). You can create child profiles and manage all devices through a unified dashboard, which makes it convenient to oversee multiple kids or devices at once. These controls are highly customizable – you can adjust filtering sensitivity by age and set specific allowed/blocked content categories as needed.

Security extras: Bitdefender Total Security supports up to 5 devices (or more with family plans) and comes with a bundle of extras like a firewall, secure browser, anti-phishing protection, a password manager, and a limited VPN (Premium plans offer unlimited VPN). It consistently earns near-perfect protection scores from labs like AV-Test, reflecting its reliability.

Pros:

Fast, cloud-based antivirus with high malware detection rates and minimal performance impact.

and minimal performance impact. Parental controls available on all major OS (Windows, Android, iOS, Mac) with unified management and rich features (web filtering, time limits, location tracking).

with unified management and rich features (web filtering, time limits, location tracking). Lots of security features (firewall, anti-phishing, system tune-up tools, etc.) included in suite, providing all-round protection.

Cons:

No parental control on the free version (requires Total Security or higher).

VPN usage is capped on standard plans (unless you upgrade to Bitdefender’s Premium package for unlimited VPN).

3. McAfee+ Family — Intuitive Parental Controls & ID Theft Monitoring

McAfee’s family security suite (McAfee+ Premium Family) offers a user-friendly set of parental controls alongside its proven antivirus and identity protection features. McAfee’s malware scanner also achieved 100% detection in tests, catching all malicious files on both PC and mobile devices. One standout benefit of McAfee’s Family plan is that it covers unlimited devices in your household, so you can protect all the kids (and adults) without worrying about device limits.

Key parental features: McAfee Safe Family (the parental control component) includes website and app filtering, device and app usage monitoring, flexible screen time scheduling, and location tracking with geo-fencing alerts. In practice, these worked very well – for example, tests showed McAfee reliably blocked most inappropriate or dangerous sites (including violent or hate content) and even allowed blocking specific games or apps you deem unfit for your kids. The location tracking is precise, with an interactive map to view your child’s whereabouts and the ability to get alerts when they arrive or leave designated places (like home or school). McAfee also provides a quick “check-in” button so kids can update parents on their status with one tap.

Security extras: McAfee+ Family is a comprehensive package. It includes an unlimited VPN, a secure password manager, and extensive ID theft protection tools (credit monitoring, identity restoration assistance, etc.) on top of the antivirus. A unique feature parents might appreciate is McAfee’s Social Media Privacy Manager, which helps adjust Facebook and other social media privacy settings for both you and your children to ensure personal information stays private.

Pros:

Excellent malware protection (caught 100% of samples in tests) and strong anti-phishing web protection.

in tests) and strong anti-phishing web protection. Easy-to-use parental controls with content filtering, app blocking, screen time limits, and robust location tracking (with geo-fence alerts).

with content filtering, app blocking, screen time limits, and (with geo-fence alerts). Family plans cover unlimited devices , and the suite works across Windows, Android, iOS (plus macOS for antivirus, though parental control is not on Mac ).

, and the suite works across Windows, Android, iOS (plus macOS for antivirus, though ). Lots of additional features: VPN, password manager, identity theft monitoring, and even a social media privacy tool.

Cons:

Parental controls don’t support MacOS – if your kids use a Mac, you’ll need a separate solution for that device.

– if your kids use a Mac, you’ll need a separate solution for that device. The sheer number of features can feel overwhelming at first (though the interface is generally intuitive).

Slightly higher background system impact during scans compared to some competitors (a minor slowdown was noted in testing).

4. Intego Mac Premium Bundle X9 — Best Choice for Kids on MacOS

If your family primarily uses Macs or MacBooks, Intego Mac Premium Bundle X9 is the top pick. Unlike cross-platform antiviruses that often treat Mac support as an afterthought, Intego is a Mac-focused security suite built from the ground up for macOS. It combines an excellent Mac antivirus (scoring 100% detection in Mac malware tests) with a superior set of parental controls that far outperform Apple’s built-in Screen Time features.

Key parental features: Intego’s ContentBarrier parental control offers fine-grained content filtering (with dozens of categories beyond just “adult sites”), customizable device use schedules, and an anti-predator chat monitoring feature. The anti-predator function is particularly noteworthy – Intego can scan incoming/outgoing chats and emails for dangerous or inappropriate keywords (which parents can define) and automatically block or flag those messages. This adds a layer of protection against online grooming or cyberbullying. Intego also lets you block or limit specific applications’ internet access, giving you control over which apps your child can use online.

(Note: Intego lacks GPS location tracking and geo-fencing features, a drawback compared to the other suites. If location tracking is important, you might supplement Intego with Apple’s built-in “Find My” or another app. Still, for most Mac households, Intego’s strengths in content filtering and Mac malware defense make it the best choice.)

Security extras: The Mac Premium Bundle includes Intego’s VirusBarrier (antivirus), NetBarrier (firewall), ContentBarrier (parental control), plus system backup and cleanup tools – a well-rounded package for Mac users. It’s lightweight on system resources and covers up to 5 Macs with one subscription. Intego’s focus on Mac means it catches Mac-specific threats that some Windows-first products might miss, and it seamlessly integrates with macOS.

Pros:

Best-in-class Mac malware protection – designed specifically for macOS threats (named the best Mac antivirus of 2025 by experts).

– designed specifically for macOS threats (named the best Mac antivirus of 2025 by experts). Parental controls offer much more control than Mac’s built-in options : highly customizable web filters, app blocking, time limits, and unique chat monitoring to guard against predators.

: highly customizable web filters, app blocking, time limits, and unique chat monitoring to guard against predators. Simple, polished interface that feels native to Mac. Low impact on system performance.

30-day money-back guarantee to try it out risk-free.

Cons:

No location tracking or geo-fencing features (focused mainly on content and device usage).

features (focused mainly on content and device usage). Only for macOS – (Windows/Android users should look at other options).

Parental controls can’t monitor chats in third-party encrypted apps (e.g. WhatsApp), only standard SMS/IM clients, so coverage is slightly limited in that aspect.

5. Kaspersky Premium — Excellent Location Tracking & Geo-Fencing Features

Kaspersky Safe Kids (included with Kaspersky Premium) uses a kid-friendly interface — for example, it can block dangerous websites and let the child ask parents for access to a site or app, encouraging healthy online habits.

Kaspersky Premium is a strong antivirus suite that pairs its security engine with one of the most feature-rich parental control services, Safe Kids. In recent tests, Kaspersky’s antivirus scored a 100% malware detection rate and had negligible impact on system speed. Every purchase of Kaspersky Premium comes bundled with a free 1-year subscription to Kaspersky Safe Kids (its parental control app). This combination is especially appealing to parents who want advanced monitoring of their child’s online world.

Key parental features: Kaspersky Safe Kids is very user-friendly and includes all standard controls and then some: website/app content filtering, robust screen time scheduling, YouTube search history monitoring, and real-time GPS location tracking with geo-fencing. Kaspersky’s geo-fencing is notably flexible – you can define very large safe zones (up to ~100 km radius) and get alerts if your child leaves those areas. It lacks a check-in button and doesn’t log location history (features that Norton has), but it compensates with a couple of unique touches. For instance, battery alerts will notify you when your child’s device battery is low (15% or below), so you can remind them to charge or arrange contact before the phone dies. The mobile app is well-designed for both parents and kids: parents get tips (like suggestions for rules), while kids can see how much screen time they have left and can request access to blocked sites/apps, which you can approve or deny – a great way to negotiate and teach responsible online behavior.

Security extras: Kaspersky’s core antivirus provides real-time protection against viruses, ransomware, spyware, and more. The Premium plan covers up to 10 devices (20 devices in some regions) across Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. After the first year, if you want to keep using Safe Kids, it requires a separate subscription (or renewal). All Kaspersky plans include a basic VPN, password manager, and privacy tools, and come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros:

High-performance antivirus engine (100% malware blocked in tests) with minimal slowdown.

Excellent parental control suite (Safe Kids) – offers comprehensive features like content filtering, flexible geo-fencing, device use monitoring, and even low-battery alerts for your child’s phone.

– offers comprehensive features like content filtering, flexible geo-fencing, device use monitoring, and even low-battery alerts for your child’s phone. Parental controls can cover unlimited child devices (the software isn’t limited to a set number of kids).

(the software isn’t limited to a set number of kids). User-friendly for both parents and kids — includes helpful tips for configuration and a way for kids to interact (e.g. request extra time or access) rather than just being passively restricted.

Cons:

Parental controls free for 1 year only – after that, continued use of Safe Kids requires an additional fee.

– after that, continued use of Safe Kids requires an additional fee. Not officially available in some countries (e.g. Kaspersky products cannot be sold in the US due to regulatory restrictions ).

). Kaspersky’s recent geopolitical controversies might concern some users, but technically it remains a top-tier security product.

Each of these antivirus suites offers at least a 30-day money-back guarantee (Norton even provides 60 days). It’s wise to take advantage of these trials – you can test which interface and features your family is most comfortable with. By choosing a quality antivirus with parental controls, you’ll be proactively protecting your kids from malware and shielding them from the darker corners of the internet, all in one go. Stay safe!

Sources: The above recommendations and features are based on 2025 evaluations from security experts and independent tests, including SafetyDetectives, AllAboutCookies, and Comparitech, among other cybersecurity reviews. Each product’s performance (detection rates, etc.) and parental control capabilities were cross-verified with these sources.