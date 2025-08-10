11 Best Anti-Spyware Software in 2025

Spyware is a type of malicious software designed to secretly “spy” on your device usage, collecting data and monitoring your activities without consent. Spyware can range from mildly intrusive adware that tracks your browsing for targeted ads (still a serious privacy breach) to highly malicious trojans that steal passwords, financial info, or even give hackers remote control over your device. Left unchecked, spyware will slow down your system, increase your data usage, and expose you to fraud or identity theft by siphoning personal and financial data. That’s why having strong anti-spyware protection is so important in 2025.

Anti-spyware software detects, removes, and blocks spyware in real time. The best solutions use advanced techniques – like heuristic analysis and machine learning – to catch brand-new or unknown spyware before it can do damage. They also minimize false alarms and run efficiently in the background. Modern anti-spyware tools don’t work in isolation either: many are part of broader security suites that bundle features like anti-phishing filters, firewalls, VPNs, and password managers. This is crucial because spyware often arrives bundled with other malware or via malicious websites. Top products also include extra privacy safeguards (for example, Norton’s webcam blocker stops webcam spying, and Kaspersky adds data breach monitoring to alert you if your info leaks online).

In this article, we highlight the best anti-spyware software of 2025, including both dedicated anti-spyware tools and full antivirus suites with powerful anti-spyware features. Each product listing details its developer, key spyware-fighting capabilities, other security features, pros and cons, pricing (including free versions or trials), and the type of user it’s best for. Most of these support Windows (the primary spyware target), and many offer cross-platform protection for macOS, Android, and iOS as noted. Let’s dive into the top picks for keeping spyware off your devices and your information safe.

1. TotalAV — Best Overall Anti-Spyware Protection in 2025

Developer: TotalAV (Protected.net)

Real-time malware scanning (uses Avira’s engine with ~99% spyware detection in tests); automatic scheduled scans; anti-phishing defense to block malicious sites. Additional Protections: Built-in VPN with unlimited data for private browsing; system tune-up tools and a browser cleaner that deletes tracking cookies; password manager; secure web browser with ad blocker.

Extremely (ideal for non-tech-savvy users); very high malware/spyware detection rate (caught almost all spyware samples in testing); includes many extras like a VPN and system optimizer in one package. Cons: VPN and password manager are available only in higher-tier plans; relatively few advanced settings for expert users (prioritizes simplicity); no identity theft insurance service (though it has dark web monitoring in top plan).

Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (up to 3–8 devices covered depending on plan). Best Suited For: Beginners and non-technical users who want comprehensive spyware protection in an easy-to-use suite. Great for one-stop protection without dealing with complex settings, while still getting a VPN, tune-up tools, and other benefits.

2. Norton 360 — Comprehensive Anti-Spyware & Privacy Protection

Developer: NortonLifeLock (Gen Digital Inc.)

Key Anti-Spyware Features: Advanced scanner with a massive malware database plus heuristic and ML (machine learning) technology to detect all kinds of threats, including new spyware. Behavior-based real-time protection monitors for suspicious actions (e.g. keylogging, unauthorized changes) and blocks spyware before it can harm your system.

Advanced scanner with a massive malware database plus heuristic and ML (machine learning) technology to detect all kinds of threats, including new spyware. monitors for suspicious actions (e.g. keylogging, unauthorized changes) and blocks spyware before it can harm your system. Additional Protections: Smart firewall; Secure VPN (no data limits) for safe, private internet use; Dark Web Monitoring (alerts if your personal data is found in data breaches); Password Manager; Data Broker Removal service (US only, helps remove your info from people-search sites); SafeCam webcam protection (Windows only) to stop unauthorized camera access; robust parental controls; cloud backup and more.

Smart firewall; (no data limits) for safe, private internet use; Dark Web Monitoring (alerts if your personal data is found in data breaches); Password Manager; service (US only, helps remove your info from people-search sites); webcam protection (Windows only) to stop unauthorized camera access; robust parental controls; cloud backup and more. Pros: Near-perfect malware/spyware detection (detected 100% of spyware in tests and blocked all attempts in real time); Extremely feature-rich – a single subscription covers device security, privacy, and identity protections (from VPN to webcam blocking to credit monitoring on some plans); generous 60-day money-back guarantee on all plans.

Near-perfect malware/spyware detection (detected of spyware in tests and blocked all attempts in real time); Extremely feature-rich – a single subscription covers device security, privacy, and identity protections (from VPN to webcam blocking to credit monitoring on some plans); generous on all plans. Cons: So many features can be overwhelming for casual users initially; some extras (like the system Rollback feature to undo malware damage) require a separate subscription or are part of higher-tier offerings; no free version available, only paid suites.

So many features can be overwhelming for casual users initially; some extras (like the system feature to undo malware damage) require a separate subscription or are part of higher-tier offerings; no free version available, only paid suites. Pricing: Annual plans start at $29.99/year for AntiVirus Plus (1 PC, basic protection). Norton 360 Deluxe (best value) is $49.99*/year for 5 devices, including VPN, dark web monitoring, parental controls, etc.. Higher tiers (Norton 360 with LifeLock in the US) add extensive identity theft protection and insurance. All plans come with a 60-day refund guarantee.

Annual plans start at for AntiVirus Plus (1 PC, basic protection). Norton 360 Deluxe (best value) is $49.99*/year for 5 devices, including VPN, dark web monitoring, parental controls, etc.. Higher tiers (Norton 360 with LifeLock in the US) add extensive identity theft protection and insurance. All plans come with a 60-day refund guarantee. Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (feature availability varies by OS – e.g. SafeCam is Windows-only).

Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (feature availability varies by OS – e.g. SafeCam is Windows-only). Best Suited For: Users seeking an all-in-one security suite with top-notch anti-spyware plus a full set of privacy and identity features. Excellent for families (with multi-device plans and parental controls) and privacy-conscious users who want extras like webcam blocking and dark web alerts built in.

3. Bitdefender — Excellent Spyware Detection & Feature-Rich Suite

Developer: Bitdefender (Bitdefender Ltd.)

Key Anti-Spyware Features: Advanced cloud-based scanning engine with minimal system impact (detects and removes every kind of malware, including deeply embedded spyware). Real-time protection with behavioral monitoring. Capable of catching spyware hidden in legitimate programs or using zero-day exploits, thanks to Bitdefender’s Exploit Detection and machine learning technologies.

Advanced with minimal system impact (detects and removes every kind of malware, including deeply embedded spyware). Real-time protection with behavioral monitoring. Capable of catching spyware hidden in legitimate programs or using zero-day exploits, thanks to Bitdefender’s Exploit Detection and machine learning technologies. Additional Protections: Two-way firewall; anti-phishing and anti-fraud filters; Safepay secure browser for banking/shopping (isolated environment so spyware can’t snoop or screenshot your transactions); VPN (200?MB/day free on most plans, unlimited on Premium VPN plan); Webcam & microphone protection (alerts or blocks unauthorized access); parental control suite; password manager; system optimizer, file shredder, and more.

Two-way firewall; anti-phishing and anti-fraud filters; for banking/shopping (isolated environment so spyware can’t snoop or screenshot your transactions); VPN (200?MB/day free on most plans, unlimited on Premium VPN plan); (alerts or blocks unauthorized access); parental control suite; password manager; system optimizer, file shredder, and more. Pros: Top-tier malware engine – fast and 100% malware/spyware detection in independent tests. Robust privacy tools (Safepay browser, webcam/mic shields, etc.) add layers against spyware attempting to spy or steal data. Very light on resources for all the protection it provides (little to no slowdown during scans).

Top-tier malware engine – fast and in independent tests. Robust privacy tools (Safepay browser, webcam/mic shields, etc.) add layers against spyware attempting to spy or steal data. Very light on resources for all the protection it provides (little to no slowdown during scans). Cons: The full VPN is limited unless you pay extra (the 200?MB/day cap is insufficient for heavy use). The sheer number of features can be overkill for someone who just needs basic protection (Bitdefender’s interface is clean, but there’s a lot under the hood). No longer offers a comprehensive free version (there is a free AV, but it’s very bare-bones with no real-time spyware shield).

The full VPN is limited unless you pay extra (the 200?MB/day cap is insufficient for heavy use). The sheer number of features can be overkill for someone who just needs basic protection (Bitdefender’s interface is clean, but there’s a lot under the hood). No longer offers a comprehensive free version (there is a free AV, but it’s very bare-bones with no real-time spyware shield). Pricing: $34.99/year for Bitdefender Antivirus Plus (Windows-only, up to 3 devices). Bitdefender Total Security (best value cross-platform suite) is $54.99/year for 5 devices and includes all features. There’s also a Family Pack ( $69.99/year for 15 devices) and Premium Security (~$89.99/year with unlimited VPN). All plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

for Bitdefender Antivirus Plus (Windows-only, up to 3 devices). Bitdefender Total Security (best value cross-platform suite) is $69.99/year for 15 devices) and Premium Security (~$89.99/year with unlimited VPN). All plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee. Platforms: Windows (Antivirus Plus, Internet Security). macOS, Android, iOS supported via Total Security and higher suites (one license can cover different OS).

Windows (Antivirus Plus, Internet Security). supported via Total Security and higher suites (one license can cover different OS). Best Suited For: Tech-savvy users or those who want a feature-rich security suite with excellent spyware protection and lots of extras. Also great for families – Bitdefender’s multi-device plans and parental controls are among the best, so you can protect and monitor all devices in the household.

Tech-savvy users or those who want a with excellent spyware protection and lots of extras. Also great for families – Bitdefender’s multi-device plans and parental controls are among the best, so you can protect and monitor all devices in the household.

4. McAfee Total Protection — Advanced Security for All Devices

Developer: McAfee Corp. (formerly Intel Security)

Key Anti-Spyware Features: Powerful malware scanner with 100% spyware detection in tests. Real-time scanning and removal of spyware and other malware. (Note: Full scans can be resource-intensive – McAfee’s engine is thorough but may slow down your PC during scans more than some competitors.)

Powerful malware scanner with in tests. Real-time scanning and removal of spyware and other malware. (Note: Full scans can be resource-intensive – McAfee’s engine is thorough but may more than some competitors.) Additional Protections: Smart firewall; WebAdvisor web protection (anti-phishing and malicious link blocking); Wi-Fi network scanner (in mobile apps, alerts to insecure networks); Unlimited VPN (included with automatic renewal turned on); comprehensive parental controls (website/app filtering, device usage time, location tracking); Password Manager; Identity Theft Protection (monitoring of personal info, credit reporting, etc. in higher-tier “Advanced” and “Ultimate” plans); file shredder and encryption.

Smart firewall; web protection (anti-phishing and malicious link blocking); (in mobile apps, alerts to insecure networks); (included with automatic renewal turned on); comprehensive parental controls (website/app filtering, device usage time, location tracking); Password Manager; Identity Theft Protection (monitoring of personal info, credit reporting, etc. in higher-tier “Advanced” and “Ultimate” plans); file shredder and encryption. Pros: Allows unlimited device installations on certain plans (cover your whole family’s PCs, phones, tablets with one subscription); excellent for families – parental control features are easy to use and effective; includes a ton of security extras (the Premium/Advanced suites even monitor data broker sites for your info and offer credit monitoring). Cross-platform support is strong, with well-designed apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.

Allows on certain plans (cover your whole family’s PCs, phones, tablets with one subscription); excellent for families – parental control features are easy to use and effective; includes a ton of security extras (the Premium/Advanced suites even monitor data broker sites for your info and offer credit monitoring). Cross-platform support is strong, with well-designed apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Cons: Full scans can impact performance noticeably on older machines; many features are Windows-centric (e.g. no anti-phishing in the Mac version, historically). The VPN is tied to auto-renewal – if you opt out of auto-renew, you lose VPN access after the first term. No free version (only short trials), and the software does prompt for auto-renewal/sign-up which some might find pushy.

Full scans can impact performance noticeably on older machines; many features are Windows-centric (e.g. no anti-phishing in the Mac version, historically). The – if you opt out of auto-renew, you lose VPN access after the first term. No free version (only short trials), and the software does prompt for auto-renewal/sign-up which some might find pushy. Pricing: $39.99/year for McAfee Basic (covers 1 device) or Plus (5 devices) – though often discounted. The Premium plan ~$39.99/year covers unlimited devices (in select regions) and adds personal data cleanup monitoring. Advanced and Ultimate plans add full identity theft monitoring, credit reports, and up to $1M insurance. All plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

for McAfee Basic (covers 1 device) or Plus (5 devices) – though often discounted. The plan ~$39.99/year covers unlimited devices (in select regions) and adds personal data cleanup monitoring. and plans add full identity theft monitoring, credit reports, and up to $1M insurance. All plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee. Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (feature sets vary: e.g., iOS app focuses on web protection and identity, as iOS malware scanning is limited by Apple).

Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (feature sets vary: e.g., iOS app focuses on web protection and identity, as iOS malware scanning is limited by Apple). Best Suited For: Families and multi-device households that need to protect many devices at once. McAfee’s unlimited device coverage and family-oriented features (parental controls, device location, ID theft safeguards) make it ideal for those with kids and lots of gadgets. It’s also a good choice if you want an all-around security suite with anti-spyware plus performance optimization and identity protection rolled in.

5. Intego (Mac) — Excellent Spyware Protection for Mac

Developer: Intego (Intego Software, part of Kape Technologies)

Key Anti-Spyware Features: Mac-focused antivirus engine built to catch Mac spyware and malware that others miss. Intego detected and removed every macOS spyware sample in tests (including new Mac-focused threats like RustBucket malware). Real-time protection continuously monitors for spyware. Notably good at catching keyloggers targeting macOS – it can silently detect keyloggers trying to access your Mac’s Keychain or browser data.

Mac-focused antivirus engine built to catch Mac that others miss. Intego detected and removed every macOS spyware sample in tests (including new Mac-focused threats like RustBucket malware). Real-time protection continuously monitors for spyware. Notably good at catching – it can silently detect keyloggers trying to access your Mac’s Keychain or browser data. Additional Protections: NetBarrier firewall – an intelligent two-way firewall that adapts its settings based on your network (home, work, public Wi-Fi) for optimal protection. ContentBarrier parental controls – very robust on Mac, including website blocking, chat monitoring, time limits, and even keystroke tracking with alerts. Also includes a System Cleaner (Mac Washing Machine) to remove junk files and privacy traces, and a Personal Backup tool for automated backups (enhanced Time Machine functionality).

– an intelligent two-way firewall that adapts its settings based on your network (home, work, public Wi-Fi) for optimal protection. – very robust on Mac, including website blocking, chat monitoring, time limits, and even keystroke tracking with alerts. Also includes a (Mac Washing Machine) to remove junk files and privacy traces, and a tool for automated backups (enhanced Time Machine functionality). Pros: Designed exclusively for macOS – so all tools are optimized for Mac and improve on Apple’s built-in security features. Excellent spyware and virus detection on Mac (better than many Windows-centric brands on Mac). The firewall and parental controls are among the best available on Mac, giving a level of control and security that native macOS settings lack. Lightweight and runs smoothly on Mac, with a simple interface.

Designed – so all tools are optimized for Mac and improve on Apple’s built-in security features. Excellent spyware and virus detection on Mac (better than many Windows-centric brands on Mac). The firewall and parental controls are among the best available on Mac, giving a level of control and security that native macOS settings lack. Lightweight and runs smoothly on Mac, with a simple interface. Cons: Mac-only – no Windows or mobile device support in these Intego packages (you’d need a separate solution for non-Apple devices). Lacks some multi-platform suite extras (no VPN, password manager, or dark web monitoring in standard plans). Email spam filtering is a separate legacy app (not integrated into the main UI).

Mac-only – no Windows or mobile device support in these Intego packages (you’d need a separate solution for non-Apple devices). Lacks some multi-platform suite extras (no VPN, password manager, or dark web monitoring in standard plans). Email spam filtering is a separate legacy app (not integrated into the main UI). Pricing: $19.99/year for Intego Mac Internet Security X9 (1 Mac; includes VirusBarrier + NetBarrier firewall). Upgrade to Mac Premium Bundle X9 ($34.99/year) for 1 Mac to get ContentBarrier, Personal Backup, and Washing Machine on top of the security features. Family-pack licenses for 3 or 5 Macs are available. All plans have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

for Intego Mac Internet Security X9 (1 Mac; includes VirusBarrier + NetBarrier firewall). Upgrade to for 1 Mac to get ContentBarrier, Personal Backup, and Washing Machine on top of the security features. Family-pack licenses for 3 or 5 Macs are available. All plans have a 30-day money-back guarantee. Platforms: macOS only. (Compatible with latest macOS versions; not available for Windows/Android.)

macOS only. (Compatible with latest macOS versions; not available for Windows/Android.) Best Suited For: Mac users who want dedicated anti-spyware/antivirus tailored to macOS. Especially great for Mac owners with families – the parental controls are far more comprehensive than Apple’s built-in options. If you primarily use Macs and want superior spyware protection and a strong firewall/parental control, Intego is the top choice. (Windows or multi-OS households should look at cross-platform suites instead.)

6. Malwarebytes — Lightweight Anti-Malware with Good Spyware Protection

Developer: Malwarebytes Inc.

Key Anti-Spyware Features: Specializes in catching spyware, adware, and PUPs (potentially unwanted programs). In tests, Malwarebytes detected and removed every spyware sample thrown at it – including tricky cases like the WebDiscover browser hijacker that harvests user data. The paid versions provide real-time protection to block spyware, malware, and ransomware as they emerge, using heuristic analysis to spot new threats.

Specializes in catching (potentially unwanted programs). In tests, Malwarebytes detected and removed every spyware sample thrown at it – including tricky cases like the WebDiscover browser hijacker that harvests user data. The paid versions provide to block spyware, malware, and ransomware as they emerge, using heuristic analysis to spot new threats. Additional Protections: Web protection module that blocks access to malicious websites and phishing pages. Browser Guard extension (free) for Chrome, Edge, Firefox – blocks ads, trackers, and known scam sites. Option for an VPN (unlimited data) included in Malwarebytes Premium + Privacy plan, which encrypts your connection (useful against spyware that might try to intercept traffic).

module that blocks access to malicious websites and phishing pages. extension (free) for Chrome, Edge, Firefox – blocks ads, trackers, and known scam sites. Option for an (unlimited data) included in Malwarebytes Premium + Privacy plan, which encrypts your connection (useful against spyware that might try to intercept traffic). Pros: Minimalistic and easy-to-use – Malwarebytes has a clean interface with no clutter, ideal for users who want “install and forget” protection. Excellent spyware detection rates (it’s often used as a second-opinion scanner because it finds adware/spyware others might miss). Generous 60-day money-back guarantee on paid plans, so you can try it risk-free. Also offers a free version for on-demand scanning, which is handy for removing spyware from an already-infected system.

– Malwarebytes has a clean interface with no clutter, ideal for users who want “install and forget” protection. rates (it’s often used as a second-opinion scanner because it finds adware/spyware others might miss). Generous on paid plans, so you can try it risk-free. Also offers a for on-demand scanning, which is handy for removing spyware from an already-infected system. Cons: Lacks many features found in full suites – no firewall, no password manager, no parental controls, no device optimization tools. It provides solid basic protection but may be too bare-bones if you want an all-in-one solution. Free version has no real-time protection (only cleans existing malware), so it won’t stop new spyware infections unless you upgrade. The VPN is only included with the highest plan and isn’t as robust as standalone VPN services (e.g. may have streaming restrictions).

Lacks many features found in full suites – no firewall, no password manager, no parental controls, no device optimization tools. It provides solid basic protection but may be too bare-bones if you want an all-in-one solution. (only cleans existing malware), so it won’t stop new spyware infections unless you upgrade. The VPN is only included with the highest plan and isn’t as robust as standalone VPN services (e.g. may have streaming restrictions). Pricing: Malwarebytes Free – $0 (manual scans only). Malwarebytes Premium – ~$44.99/year for 1 device (real-time AV protection for spyware, malware, ransomware, plus web protection). Malwarebytes Premium + Privacy (with VPN) – $59.99/year. Plans cover Windows, Mac, and mobile devices (1 device license each; family packs available) and all come with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Malwarebytes Free – $0 (manual scans only). – ~$44.99/year for 1 device (real-time AV protection for spyware, malware, ransomware, plus web protection). (with VPN) – $59.99/year. Plans cover Windows, Mac, and mobile devices (1 device license each; family packs available) and all come with a 60-day money-back guarantee. Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. (Mobile versions have slightly different feature sets – e.g. Malwarebytes for Android adds an app privacy audit, and iOS focuses on web protection due to platform limitations.)

Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. (Mobile versions have slightly different feature sets – e.g. Malwarebytes for Android adds an app privacy audit, and iOS focuses on web protection due to platform limitations.) Best Suited For: Those who want a simple, effective anti-spyware/malware tool without the extras. Great for augmenting another antivirus (Malwarebytes plays well with others in passive mode) or for users who find big security suites too cumbersome. The free version is a good cleanup tool for removing spyware, while the Premium version is ideal for budget-conscious users or secondary machines that need basic real-time protection.

7. Avira Free Security – Best Free Spyware Protection

Developer: Avira (Avira Operations, part of Gen Digital)

Key Anti-Spyware Features: Excellent malware engine with 100% detection rates in independent tests – Avira is known for catching spyware, trojans, and even annoying adware. Unique PUA Shield (Potentially Unwanted Application Shield) specifically targets bundled spyware/adware that often comes hidden in software installers. This means Avira will flag and block sneaky spyware that tries to install alongside legitimate programs.

Excellent malware engine with in independent tests – Avira is known for catching spyware, trojans, and even annoying adware. Unique (Potentially Unwanted Application Shield) specifically targets bundled spyware/adware that often comes hidden in software installers. This means Avira will flag and block sneaky spyware that tries to install alongside legitimate programs. Additional Protections: Even the free Avira Security suite is packed with features: Device optimization tools (startup optimizer, file cleaner), file encryption for sensitive data, file shredding to securely delete files, and a network traffic manager to monitor connections. Avira Free also includes privacy tools like a Safe Shopping browser extension , a secure password manager , and a free VPN (capped at 1 GB/month). Paid plans add even more, like unlimited VPN, automatic software updates, and premium mobile apps.

Even the free Avira Security suite is packed with features: (startup optimizer, file cleaner), for sensitive data, to securely delete files, and a to monitor connections. Avira Free also includes privacy tools like a , a secure , and a free (capped at 1 GB/month). Paid plans add even more, like unlimited VPN, automatic software updates, and premium mobile apps. Pros: One of the most feature-rich free security packages available – you get anti-spyware, anti-virus, and a ton of bonus features (password manager, VPN, etc.) for free. Avira’s detection capabilities are top-notch, rivaling paid antiviruses in lab tests. Multi-platform support is strong (Windows, Mac, Android, iOS all have Avira apps). The premium plans (Avira Prime) are reasonably priced and cover up to 5 devices with all features unlocked, and still come with a lengthy 60-day refund period.

One of the most available – you get anti-spyware, anti-virus, and a ton of bonus features (password manager, VPN, etc.) for free. Avira’s detection capabilities are top-notch, rivaling paid antiviruses in lab tests. is strong (Windows, Mac, Android, iOS all have Avira apps). The premium plans (Avira Prime) are reasonably priced and cover up to 5 devices with all features unlocked, and still come with a lengthy 60-day refund period. Cons: VPN is limited to 1 GB/month on the free plan – fine for occasional use, but not a replacement for a full VPN. The free version also lacks some real-time protections (e.g. Avira Free Antivirus provides real-time scanning for malware, but some advanced ransomware protections are premium). No parental controls. Like many free products, Avira Free will occasionally prompt you with upgrade offers or pop-ups, which can be a minor annoyance.

to 1 GB/month on the free plan – fine for occasional use, but not a replacement for a full VPN. The free version also lacks some real-time protections (e.g. Avira Free Antivirus provides real-time scanning for malware, but some advanced ransomware protections are premium). No parental controls. Like many free products, Avira Free will occasionally prompt you with upgrade offers or pop-ups, which can be a minor annoyance. Pricing: Avira Free Security – $0 for personal use (spyware/malware protection + basic tune-up + limited VPN + password manager). Avira Prime – $59.99/year for 5 devices (includes unlimited VPN, advanced tune-up, premium mobile apps, dark web monitoring, etc.). There’s also Avira Internet Security ($44.99/year) which is like Prime without the VPN. All paid plans have a 60-day money-back guarantee.

– $0 for personal use (spyware/malware protection + basic tune-up + limited VPN + password manager). – $59.99/year for 5 devices (includes unlimited VPN, advanced tune-up, premium mobile apps, dark web monitoring, etc.). There’s also Avira Internet Security ($44.99/year) which is like Prime without the VPN. All paid plans have a 60-day money-back guarantee. Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (free and paid versions available on each platform, with a unified Prime license covering all).

Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (free and paid versions available on each platform, with a unified Prime license covering all). Best Suited For: Budget-conscious users who want strong anti-spyware and antivirus protection without spending a dime. Avira Free is ideal for students or anyone looking to secure a PC on a budget, and its upgrades to Prime are great for those who eventually want a full security suite at a reasonable cost. Also a good secondary layer for advanced users who might run Avira Free alongside other tools for its PUA/spyware-catching prowess.

8. MacKeeper — Simple, Fast Spyware Removal for Mac

Developer: Clario Tech (MacKeeper)

Key Anti-Spyware Features: Designed for macOS only, MacKeeper provides quick scanning and removal of Mac malware and spyware. In tests, a full system scan took only about 50 minutes and effectively removed most spyware samples on the Mac (including the infamous “Search Marquis” browser hijacker that spies on browsing activity). There’s also a dedicated Adware Cleaner tool that swiftly finds and deletes adware and browser hijackers (common Mac spyware vectors) in minutes.

Designed for macOS only, MacKeeper provides of Mac malware and spyware. In tests, a full system scan took only about 50 minutes and effectively removed most spyware samples on the Mac (including the infamous “Search Marquis” browser hijacker that spies on browsing activity). There’s also a dedicated tool that swiftly finds and deletes adware and browser hijackers (common Mac spyware vectors) in minutes. Additional Protections: VPN (Virtual Private Network) with unlimited data included – useful for encrypting your web traffic and preventing any snooping (works well on Mac, with standard encryption and no data caps). System cleanup tools to remove junk files and logs (improving performance and eliminating any spyware traces). Ad blocker extension for browsers. Data breach monitoring that alerts you if your email appears in a leak (Identity Theft Protection lite). MacKeeper also has an anti-theft mechanism to locate a missing Mac.

with unlimited data included – useful for encrypting your web traffic and preventing any snooping (works well on Mac, with standard encryption and no data caps). tools to remove junk files and logs (improving performance and eliminating any spyware traces). extension for browsers. that alerts you if your email appears in a leak (Identity Theft Protection lite). MacKeeper also has an anti-theft mechanism to locate a missing Mac. Pros: Easy, one-click approach – great for users who want a “set and forget” Mac security tool . Fast scanning and cleaning of malware/spyware, with minimal impact on system performance. The included VPN is a standout value (few Mac-centric suites bundle an unlimited VPN without a big price increase). The interface is clean and straightforward for Mac users. Also offers 24/7 in-app chat support, which can be helpful for less experienced users.

Easy, one-click approach – great for users who want a . Fast scanning and cleaning of malware/spyware, with minimal impact on system performance. The included VPN is a standout value (few Mac-centric suites bundle an unlimited VPN without a big price increase). The interface is clean and straightforward for Mac users. Also offers 24/7 in-app chat support, which can be helpful for less experienced users. Cons: Missing some important protections: notably no anti-phishing web protection and no firewall in MacKeeper. This means it won’t warn you of scam websites – pairing it with a secure browser or extension is wise. Only available for macOS (Windows users need a different product). The money-back guarantee is only 14 days , shorter than most competitors. MacKeeper’s past reputation was mixed (earlier versions were seen as scareware), though it’s been cleaned up significantly under new ownership.

Missing some important protections: notably web protection and in MacKeeper. This means it won’t warn you of scam websites – pairing it with a secure browser or extension is wise. Only available for macOS (Windows users need a different product). The , shorter than most competitors. MacKeeper’s past reputation was mixed (earlier versions were seen as scareware), though it’s been cleaned up significantly under new ownership. Pricing: Only one main plan – around $10.95/month if paid monthly, or cheaper if annual (often ~$60/year on promo for 1 Mac). The subscription price varies by number of Macs: e.g. ~$40/year for 1 Mac on annual plan, or ~$90/year for 3 Macs (prices can fluctuate with discounts). All purchases include a 14-day money-back guarantee.

Only one main plan – around if paid monthly, or cheaper if annual (often ~$60/year on promo for 1 Mac). The subscription price varies by number of Macs: e.g. ~$40/year for 1 Mac on annual plan, or ~$90/year for 3 Macs (prices can fluctuate with discounts). All purchases include a 14-day money-back guarantee. Platforms: macOS only (not compatible with Windows or mobile). Requires macOS 10.11 or later.

macOS only (not compatible with Windows or mobile). Requires macOS 10.11 or later. Best Suited For: Mac users (especially those who are less tech-savvy) who want a quick and easy solution to keep their Mac clean of spyware, adware, and other threats. It’s particularly good if you value having an integrated VPN and cleanup tools in your Mac security app. However, power users or those needing full network protection might miss having a built-in firewall or phishing protection – they may prefer Intego or adding separate tools alongside MacKeeper.

9. Kaspersky Plus — Good Anti-Spyware with Excellent Parental Controls

Developer: Kaspersky Lab

Key Anti-Spyware Features: A lightweight yet powerful scanner that caught 100% of spyware and other malware in recent tests. Fast full scans (~45 minutes for an entire PC) with minimal slowdown. Real-time protection uses behavior analysis to instantly block suspicious activities. Kaspersky has a strong track record on independent lab scores for catching spyware, trojans, and ransomware alike.

A that caught 100% of spyware and other malware in recent tests. Fast full scans (~45 minutes for an entire PC) with minimal slowdown. Real-time protection uses behavior analysis to instantly block suspicious activities. Kaspersky has a strong track record on independent lab scores for catching spyware, trojans, and ransomware alike. Additional Protections: Web protection & anti-phishing – blocks dangerous sites and fraudulent pages. Safe Money secure browser for online banking/shopping (prevents screenshots, keylogging on sensitive sites). Unique Rescue Disk feature – you can create a bootable USB/CD that boots a compromised PC into a secure Kaspersky environment to remove deeply embedded spyware or rootkits (handy if malware prevents normal AV from running). One of the best parental control suites (Kaspersky Safe Kids) on the market – lets you filter apps and websites, set screen time, track location, and even monitor for suspicious communications (great for preventing kids from downloading spyware-laden apps). Other features: Unlimited VPN (in Plus/Premium plans), Password Manager, system cleanup & software updater, and a data leak checker that scans the web for your leaked personal data. Kaspersky also provides privacy tools like webcam and microphone protection to block unauthorized access.

– blocks dangerous sites and fraudulent pages. for online banking/shopping (prevents screenshots, keylogging on sensitive sites). Unique feature – you can create a bootable USB/CD that boots a compromised PC into a secure Kaspersky environment to remove deeply embedded spyware or rootkits (handy if malware prevents normal AV from running). One of the best (Kaspersky Safe Kids) on the market – lets you filter apps and websites, set screen time, track location, and even monitor for suspicious communications (great for preventing kids from downloading spyware-laden apps). Other features: (in Plus/Premium plans), Password Manager, system cleanup & software updater, and a that scans the web for your leaked personal data. Kaspersky also provides privacy tools like to block unauthorized access. Pros: Excellent at thwarting spyware – combines strong core protection with useful extras like Safe Money and Rescue Disk for extra safety. Parental controls are top-notch – particularly helpful to stop tech-savvy kids from disabling protections or visiting spyware-infected sites. The interface is intuitive, with clear status indicators and easy settings (advanced users can tweak a lot if desired). Multi-device licenses cover PCs and mobile devices. Kaspersky’s Plus/Premium suites offer a lot of value (VPN, password manager, etc.) at a competitive price.

– combines strong core protection with useful extras like Safe Money and Rescue Disk for extra safety. – particularly helpful to stop tech-savvy kids from disabling protections or visiting spyware-infected sites. The interface is intuitive, with clear status indicators and easy settings (advanced users can tweak a lot if desired). Multi-device licenses cover PCs and mobile devices. Kaspersky’s Plus/Premium suites offer a lot of value (VPN, password manager, etc.) at a competitive price. Cons: In the US and some other countries, Kaspersky’s availability is limited (as of 2025, Kaspersky’s new “Plus/Premium” plans are mainly sold outside the US). The Premium plan’s parental control is only free for the first year – afterward it requires a separate Safe Kids subscription. Past geopolitical controversies have made some users wary of Kaspersky (though no evidence of wrongdoing in the consumer product). No built-in identity theft insurance/monitoring in most plans (focuses more on device and privacy protection).

In the US and some other countries, Kaspersky’s availability is limited (as of 2025, Kaspersky’s new “Plus/Premium” plans are mainly sold outside the US). The – afterward it requires a separate Safe Kids subscription. Past geopolitical controversies have made some users wary of Kaspersky (though no evidence of wrongdoing in the consumer product). No built-in identity theft insurance/monitoring in most plans (focuses more on device and privacy protection). Pricing: Kaspersky has reorganized into Standard, Plus, Premium tiers (in many regions, older Internet Security/Total Security names retired). Kaspersky Plus (which we recommend for most) is about $25–$40/year for up to 5 or 10 devices, depending on region. This includes the unlimited VPN, password manager, and system tune-up tools. Kaspersky Premium adds an identity protection wallet and full-featured Safe Kids parental control (free for 1 year) for only a few dollars more (~$37/year in some markets for 10 devices). All plans have a 30-day free trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee .

Kaspersky has reorganized into tiers (in many regions, older Internet Security/Total Security names retired). (which we recommend for most) is about $25–$40/year for up to 5 or 10 devices, depending on region. This includes the unlimited VPN, password manager, and system tune-up tools. adds an identity protection wallet and full-featured Safe Kids parental control (free for 1 year) for only a few dollars more (~$37/year in some markets for 10 devices). All plans have a 30-day free trial and a . Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (feature availability varies: e.g., Safe Kids works on all, but Safe Money secure browser is desktop-only).

Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (feature availability varies: e.g., Safe Kids works on all, but Safe Money secure browser is desktop-only). Best Suited For: Families and individuals who want highly effective anti-spyware plus a well-rounded set of protections. It’s especially great for parents – Kaspersky will keep both you and your kids safe from spyware (and other threats) with its mix of malware defense and child-safe features. Also a solid choice for anyone who wants lots of privacy features (like webcam protection, secure browser, VPN) alongside their antivirus. If you’re in a region where Kaspersky is restricted, consider a similar suite like Bitdefender or Norton, but otherwise Kaspersky Plus is a feature-packed value.

10. SUPERAntiSpyware — Best for Additional Spyware Protection

SUPERAntiSpyware (Support.com) is a dedicated anti-spyware utility focused on detecting and removing spyware, adware, and other unwanted programs on Windows. It’s not a full antivirus replacement, but it complements standard antivirus software by catching tracking cookies, browser hijackers, and other threats that bigger suites might overlook. In testing, it flagged most spyware samples and even removed malicious browser extensions, though its overall virus detection isn’t as high as top antiviruses like Norton or Bitdefender. SUPERAntiSpyware includes real-time threat blocking and an AI-powered scanning engine, but it lacks features like a firewall or VPN and only works on Windows PCs.

Key Anti-Spyware Features: AI-driven detection engine for spyware/malicious behavior; real-time threat blocking (in Pro version); automatic updates and scheduled scanning to continually hunt spyware. Also offers a browser extension with web protection – it blocks many phishing sites and some malicious scripts (useful against spyware that tries to install via browser), and even has basic ad/tracker filtering.

AI-driven detection engine for spyware/malicious behavior; real-time threat blocking (in Pro version); automatic updates and scheduled scanning to continually hunt spyware. Also offers a browser extension with web protection – it blocks many phishing sites and some malicious scripts (useful against spyware that tries to install via browser), and even has basic ad/tracker filtering. Additional Protections: Email alerts – can send notifications if a scan finds something (good for IT admins or monitoring a family PC remotely). Browser homepage & registry cleanup tools to undo changes often made by spyware (like restoring your default search engine). It also targets other malware types (adware, trojans, rootkits, ransomware) to a degree, though spyware/adware is its forte.

– can send notifications if a scan finds something (good for IT admins or monitoring a family PC remotely). tools to undo changes often made by spyware (like restoring your default search engine). It also targets other malware types (adware, trojans, rootkits, ransomware) to a degree, though spyware/adware is its forte. Pros: Specializes in spyware – a great second layer of defense alongside a standard antivirus. It’s designed to co-exist peacefully with other security software (won’t conflict, uses few resources), so you can run it on-demand even if you have another antivirus active. Offers a free edition that can scan and remove spyware at no cost. The paid version is very affordable compared to full AV suites.

Specializes in spyware – a great alongside a standard antivirus. It’s designed to with other security software (won’t conflict, uses few resources), so you can run it on-demand even if you have another antivirus active. Offers a that can scan and remove spyware at no cost. The paid version is very affordable compared to full AV suites. Cons: Windows only – no support for Mac or mobile. Provides only supplementary malware protection: in independent tests, it misses more non-spyware malware than top antivirus brands, so it should be used alongside an AV, not instead of one. Has had some issues with false positives – e.g. flagging benign files as threats (a recent update misidentified a rootkit on some PCs that turned out to be a false alarm). The interface is a bit dated, and real-time protection is unavailable in the free version.

– no support for Mac or mobile. Provides only supplementary malware protection: in independent tests, it misses more non-spyware malware than top antivirus brands, so it should be used alongside an AV, not instead of one. Has had some issues with – e.g. flagging benign files as threats (a recent update misidentified a rootkit on some PCs that turned out to be a false alarm). The interface is a bit dated, and real-time protection is unavailable in the free version. Pricing: Free Edition – $0, for manual scans and removals (no real-time protection). Professional X Edition – $19.95/year for 1 PC, which adds real-time protection, automatic updates, scheduling, and email alerts. A 14-day free trial of Pro X is available. All purchases include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

– $0, for manual scans and removals (no real-time protection). – $19.95/year for 1 PC, which adds real-time protection, automatic updates, scheduling, and email alerts. A 14-day free trial of Pro X is available. All purchases include a 30-day money-back guarantee. Platforms: Windows (Windows 7, 8, 10, 11). Not available for Mac or Linux.

Windows (Windows 7, 8, 10, 11). Not available for Mac or Linux. Best Suited For: Windows PC users who want an extra layer of spyware defense to run alongside their primary antivirus – for example, if you’re very concerned about spyware or regularly remove adware from others’ computers, SUPERAntiSpyware is a handy tool. It’s also useful for technicians or power users who need a portable spyware remover. Casual users can stick with the free version for occasional scans, while pros and enthusiasts can get the cheap Pro version for continuous protection in tandem with their main AV.

Bonus: SpywareBlaster — Best for Additional Browsing Protection

SpywareBlaster (BrightFort LLC) is a unique anti-spyware tool that doesn’t scan or remove malware, but instead prevents spyware from ever installing via your web browsers. It works by immunizing your browsers (Internet Explorer, Edge, Chrome, Firefox, and others) against known spyware ActiveX controls, tracking cookies, and malicious scripts. In essence, SpywareBlaster blocks the techniques spyware uses to get onto your system through the browser, before an infection occurs. It’s a lightweight utility that you run to apply protection and then you can close it – it doesn’t need to run in the background at all. This makes it an excellent complementary tool to any antivirus or anti-spyware setup, adding a passive but powerful layer of browser security.

Key Anti-Spyware Features: ActiveX spyware blocking – prevents the installation of spyware via ActiveX controls (historically a common infection vector in IE). Cookie protection – blocks many tracking cookies used by adware/spyware to profile you. Malicious website restrictions – maintains a database of known bad sites and restricts them, so they can’t drop malware on your browser.

– prevents the installation of spyware via ActiveX controls (historically a common infection vector in IE). – blocks many tracking cookies used by adware/spyware to profile you. – maintains a database of known bad sites and restricts them, so they can’t drop malware on your browser. Additional Protections: Protects most major browsers (IE, Edge, Chrome, Firefox, Brave, and more) by updating their blocklists. Doesn’t conflict with other security software – you can use it alongside any antivirus without issues. Uses a “immunization” approach, so it does not need to run in background or consume memory after you set the protections. There’s also an optional System Snapshot feature: you can take a snapshot of your system (registry settings, etc.) and later revert certain changes, which can help undo damage from spyware.

Protects most major browsers (IE, Edge, Chrome, Firefox, Brave, and more) by updating their blocklists. Doesn’t conflict with other security software – you can use it alongside any antivirus without issues. Uses a “immunization” approach, so it or consume memory after you set the protections. There’s also an optional feature: you can take a snapshot of your system (registry settings, etc.) and later revert certain changes, which can help undo damage from spyware. Pros: Free for personal use (SpywareBlaster has been freeware since day one). No performance impact – it adds protection but doesn’t slow down your computer or internet use at all. Great extra layer of defense, especially for older browsers or systems that are more vulnerable. Since it focuses on prevention, it fills a gap that removal tools address after the fact. It’s “set and forget”: just remember to update it periodically (which can even be automated with the paid version).

for personal use (SpywareBlaster has been freeware since day one). – it adds protection but doesn’t slow down your computer or internet use at all. Great extra layer of defense, especially for older browsers or systems that are more vulnerable. Since it focuses on prevention, it fills a gap that removal tools address after the fact. It’s “set and forget”: just remember to update it periodically (which can even be automated with the paid version). Cons: Does not remove existing spyware – you’ll still need a regular anti-malware scanner for infections. Protection is somewhat limited to certain attack vectors (mainly ActiveX and cookies); modern spyware might use other methods, so SpywareBlaster is not a catch-all. The interface is a bit utilitarian. Updates are manual in the free version – if you forget to update for months, you might miss new protections (the AutoUpdate feature requires paid version). Also, SpywareBlaster hasn’t had a major program update since 2020 and ActiveX-based attacks are less common now – its effectiveness is mostly in covering legacy threats or adding redundant protection in case those older tactics resurface.

– you’ll still need a regular anti-malware scanner for infections. Protection is somewhat limited to certain attack vectors (mainly ActiveX and cookies); modern spyware might use other methods, so SpywareBlaster is not a catch-all. The interface is a bit utilitarian. Updates are manual in the free version – if you forget to update for months, you might miss new protections (the AutoUpdate feature requires paid version). Also, SpywareBlaster hasn’t had a major program update since 2020 and ActiveX-based attacks are less common now – its effectiveness is mostly in covering legacy threats or adding redundant protection in case those older tactics resurface. Pricing: Free Edition – $0, fully functional (you just need to check for updates yourself). AutoUpdate Premium – $14.95/year, which simply enables automatic updating of definitions and includes email support. The paid license also covers usage on multiple personal PCs. No money-back guarantee is advertised, but the low cost and the nature of the tool (you can test the free version) make this a minor concern.

– $0, fully functional (you just need to check for updates yourself). – $14.95/year, which simply enables automatic updating of definitions and includes email support. The paid license also covers usage on multiple personal PCs. No money-back guarantee is advertised, but the low cost and the nature of the tool (you can test the free version) make this a minor concern. Platforms: Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 (and even older like XP/Vista). SpywareBlaster’s protections apply to browsers on Windows; it’s not needed on Mac/Linux since ActiveX is Windows-specific and those OS have different browser security models.

Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 (and even older like XP/Vista). SpywareBlaster’s protections apply to browsers on Windows; it’s not needed on Mac/Linux since ActiveX is Windows-specific and those OS have different browser security models. Best Suited For: Privacy-conscious Windows users who want to harden their web browsers against spyware and unwanted programs – essentially anyone who likes a layered security approach. It’s especially useful if you still use Internet Explorer or other ActiveX-capable apps, or if you simply want a no-effort, no-cost way to block a lot of adware/spyware nastiness upfront. Keep in mind it’s not a standalone security solution, but as a companion to your antivirus, SpywareBlaster adds a valuable preventive shield.

Conclusion & Summary

Spyware is an ever-present threat, but the best anti-spyware tools of 2025 make it much easier to stay protected. If you’re looking for comprehensive protection, choose a full antivirus suite with strong anti-spyware capabilities like TotalAV, Norton, or Bitdefender. According to tests, top-tier suites like these achieve the highest spyware detection rates and also bundle useful extras (firewalls, anti-phishing, VPNs, password managers, etc.) to tackle the many ways spyware can attack. On the other hand, if you’re on a tight budget or only need basic protection, a free solution like Avira Free Security can provide surprisingly effective anti-spyware defense (its PUA Shield is great for catching bundled spyware) – just be aware of its limitations like the capped VPN.

Mac users should lean toward Mac-specialist software (Intego or MacKeeper), which are built to combat Mac-specific spyware and adware that cross-platform antiviruses might miss. And if you already have a good antivirus but want extra peace of mind, you can add a dedicated anti-spyware tool like SUPERAntiSpyware to run alongside it for a second layer, or use SpywareBlaster to harden your browsers against drive-by spyware installations. Remember that real-time spyware blocking, regular updates, and features like web protection are key – spyware often arrives via malicious websites or sneaky app installers, so stopping those routes is crucial.

Ultimately, maintaining your privacy and security is about layering good software with smart habits. Any of the anti-spyware solutions above will significantly reduce your risk of infection – they’ll remove tracking cookies, stop keyloggers and trojans from stealing your data, and keep your devices running smoothly by nixing resource-hogging spyware. Just be sure to keep your security tools updated and practice safe browsing (as even the best anti-spyware can’t save you if you routinely click on risky links or install untrusted apps). With the right anti-spyware software in place and a dose of caution, you can enjoy the internet without hackers peering over your shoulder – your personal information stays yours, and that’s priceless.